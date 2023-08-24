Woster: The first semester of the first year at college

Late August days remind me of the most unsettling back-to-school time of my life, the time I went off to college.

Before that fall, back to school simply meant less farm work and more contact with my friends. The start of my third-grade year was scary, sure. That’s when we moved from the farm to Chamberlain. I didn’t know a single kid in my class when that year started.

Kids tend to adjust. I did, more easily than might have been expected from a shy, awkward farm boy. Each fall after that, I looked forward to the start of school. Nothing scary about getting together with the old gang again.

First year of college, though, that was tricky. I left home for Omaha and Creighton University. My dad had relatives in Omaha. I had been to the city a couple of times. We made a campus visit once, too, during my senior year of high school. The visit happened on one of those perfect fall days when the temperature is right for a light sweater, the puffy clouds hang high and the golden sun seems to set fire to yellow, orange and red leaves scattered across freshly clipped grass. I would defy anyone not to have fallen in love with the Creighton campus on the day I visited.

My dad and my big sister were there, too. My sis had finished nursing school and wanted a bachelor’s degree. I tagged along, just to see a college campus. She was seriously looking at the programs, facilities and faculty. I was just looking, until I fell head over heels for the place. Thoughts of tweed jackets and touch football on the lawn filled my head. I didn’t think about being six hours from home in a big city on a campus packed with strangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

I certainly didn’t give a thought to registering for classes. At Chamberlain, I took what was offered. Yes, I picked agriculture over shop and bookkeeping over typing. But my other classes were pre-determined.

In the old gymnasium at Creighton, I learned how different college would be. Students registered alphabetically. It took hours. Woster was way at the end. In those days, IBM cards — thin pieces of cardboard perforated with holes — were used to keep track of when a section of a class was full. Students went around the gym, picking IBM cards for the courses and sections they needed. It sounded simple.

When I got to the gym with other Ws, I saw chaos. Kids scurried back and forth, IBM cards clutched in their hands, putting together class schedules that fell apart when one of their preferred sections filled before they got a card. Early students had the easiest time of it. Those of us on the back end of the alphabet struggled — mightily.

On my first attempt, I nearly had the perfect schedule, until I discovered none of the open sections in Philosophy of Being fit openings in my schedule. I returned to History of Civilization, turned in my card and got another one. That one messed up Chemistry on the schedule. If I changed Chemistry, though, I would have to change Literature. (That might not have been the exact sequence.) An administrator, noting my struggles, cheerfully suggested that I return every card and start over. I am pretty sure I never received less helpful advice, before or since.

Even so, I did it. Much later, as the gymnasium emptied and I struggled, another administrator looked over my schedule and suggested I wait a year to take foreign language. I agreed. Somehow the other classes fell into place. I was tired, hungry, dehydrated and almost sobbing. To be honest, I was ready to pack a suitcase, lug it several blocks to the downtown depot and grab the next bus pointed toward the South Dakota border.

I’m sure the reason I didn’t do that was because that faculty member stayed with me until I had turned in my IBM cards and locked in a first-semester schedule of classes.

I staggered out the gymnasium door, and a grinning sophomore slapped a blue-and-white beanie on my head. I was officially a college student.