Woster: The business of fishing

I talked to a guy the other day who quit his regular job to become a Missouri River salmon guide.

I worded that poorly. The guy isn’t guiding salmon. That would be silly. And probably impossible, unless salmon take direction better than other fish I’ve ever encountered.

I have encountered my share of fish, you know, mostly bullheads and catfish and carp. A guy I knew was snorkeling along the rocks at the face of Oahe Dam when he encountered what he was later told was a burbot. A burbot is a fish, I guess. Face-on, it resembles a big snake. Someone told the guy the burbot was more frightened of him than he was of it. He said they had no clue how frantically he splashed back to the boat.

But I was talking about the salmon guide. He is becoming a professional guide for people who want to fish for salmon. I don’t know if he will drum up a lot of business, but I know many people fish for salmon. I saw that first hand, back in the days when Nancy and I lived in Pierre and took our kids up on Lake Oahe regularly.

It seems like salmon fishing started to get crazy on Lake Oahe in the mid-1980s. Before that, many people fished, sure. Walleye were the prize, although most folks who traveled to the river didn’t turn up their nose at bass or northerns or any other fish that might be good eating.

As a kid, I knew mostly bullheads. They dominated the, ahem, fishery in our stock dams. Dad brought home a catfish or two, although not frequently. That’s how I grew up, eating bullheads while my mom cautioned us kids at every, single bite to “watch out for the bones.’’

As an adult in Pierre in the early 1970s, I sometimes accompanied my cousin in a small boat when he checked his trot lines in the bays above Oahe Dam. Trot lines were sturdy fishing lines with multiple hooks my cousin baited with the worst-smelling stuff he could find. He tossed the lines in the water, fastened an end to the shore, marked it and came back the next day to check his lines. Frequently, my cousin hooked a catfish or two. Those things were fine eating.

The only experience I had had with salmon to that point came through a couple of city guys who used to hunt pheasants on our farm when my dad was still alive. Most people could hunt if they asked, but Dad developed an easy relationship with these guys. They didn’t pay. No one did. But at Christmas, they would send a box of fruit or mixed nuts. Once, they sent smoked salmon all the way from Alaska. Out of the package, it didn’t resemble a fish — not even a burbot — but we ate it up.

Once, for a news story, I rode with a guy fishing for salmon on Oahe. The downriggers and cannonballs and whatnot confused me, but I enjoyed the outing. I learned enough for a story, not enough to go after salmon on my own.

Over the years, the fishing guide business has boomed. So have other services, like boat storage places in the river towns and on the bluffs. Campgrounds seem to spring up overnight, and fish-cleaning stations abound. Chamberlain’s new heated fish-cleaning station has been more popular than I might have expected.

I don’t know if the guy I talked with will make it as a guide, but it sounds like it beats a regular job.