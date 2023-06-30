Woster: Peaceful has purpose in the First Amendment

When I was young, I considered a Fourth of July celebration complete if I shot off firecrackers, ate a couple of hot dogs and watched a flag-led parade.

I grew up in a simple time, I guess. World War II had ended. (I was born a few months before the Normandy invasion.) Formal fighting ended in Korea by the time I finished second grade. Combatants from those two wars walked the sidewalks of my home town. My friends and I stepped aside as they passed. A flag led every parade, and I never felt more a part of the United States than when I removed my cap as the color guard marched down the street.

These days, an old man, I still respect the combat veterans. I respond to the flag during parades. But I worry as I never used to about my country’s future. We have survived so far, going on 250 years. But we the people are fractured in many ways — divided, angry, even hostile with fellow Americans. It gives one pause.

I learned about the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and the Bill of Rights as a schoolboy. I think it was only in college, during my years as a journalism major, that I reflected on what those documents meant, especially the Bill of Rights and especially — no surprise for a would-be newspaper reporter — the First Amendment.

Most of us, I am sure, could recite the First Amendment: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.’’

Freedom of religion. Free speech. A free press. Incredibly important rights we share as citizens of the United States. Obviously, as a journalism student and later, through a 40-plus-year career as a newspaper reporter, I tended to focus on free speech and free press. Sometimes it seemed I dealt directly with those freedoms every working day of my life. I know others who have dealt with freedom issues involving religion on almost a daily basic.

The piece of the First Amendment that I believe deserves to be highlighted on Independence Day, especially in these fractious times, is the last passage: “The right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.’’ Simply put, it means citizens have a constitutional right to gather and to approach government officials and agencies with their complaints and concerns. If they do it peaceably.

The online site, Thesaurus.com, says peaceably means “without violence or war, or in a peaceful way.’’ The nation’s founders who allowed, perhaps insisted, on the inclusion of that word in the First Amendment surely had a purpose. It wasn’t simply a scribe being flowery with the drafting. The revolution had to be still fresh in the minds of the former colonists.

Most of the time, in my reporting on government and legislative issues, the people who assembled and carried their grievances to the officials did so peaceably, without violence. Perhaps that’s why so many jaded editors liked to say “Nobody is interested in government stories.’’ I refused to believe that. Just because a story lacked violence didn’t mean it lacked conflict.

Several times in our history, violence has been involved. The Revolutionary War. It was against King George, but many people in the colonies sided with England. The Civil War, which people sometimes mention in the context of today’s divisions. Civil rights struggles and anti-war protests. Duels, canings, other forms of individual violence. And the Jan. 6 insurrection.

That one hit me especially hard. Not because I know the nation’s Capitol building but because I worked so often in South Dakota’s Capitol. I covered many peaceful protests there. I couldn’t imagine anyone breaking in with violent intent, trashing the place, trying to stop the peaceful transfer of political control.

With independence, with freedom, comes responsibility. With our cherished rights comes the duty to treat each other with respect. That’s worth remembering as we celebrate with firecrackers, hot dogs and parades.