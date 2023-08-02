Woster: 'Pay attention and be fair' was Lebrun's guidance

When I met Gene Lebrun the day before the 1973 legislative session in Pierre, I never dreamed he would be the last Democrat elected speaker of the state House in my lifetime.

When I learned that Lebrun had died last week, I immediately pictured that first meeting. He was young. We all were. His sharp face and dancing eyes were framed by a shock of dark hair casually combed in what folks at the time tended to call the Kennedy look. I doubt Lebrun tried for such a look, but he did have a certain manner about him — a ready smile, an eagerness to extend a hand to another, a quick wit, and the ability to speak in clean, descriptive sentences that hit essential points in public policy conversations.

I remember that first meeting not because he was to be the only Democrat speaker in 50 years — and counting. I remember it because Lebrun joked about an Associated Press story in the 1972 election that credited Democrats with winning a clear majority in the House. The story turned out to be not entirely wrong but a little embarrassing.

On election nights, AP reporters nearly always revised earlier versions of their stories as ballots were counted, deadlines came and went and the status of races changed. One of those 1972 election stories came at a key deadline time for newspapers. The story included the clear majority line. That was an important point, since Democrats, traditionally South Dakota’s minority party, hadn’t held a House majority since the Depression years.

After that story reached the wire, a couple of tight races flipped. The result, highlighted in subsequent stories, was a 35-35 tie between the parties. Procedurally, Democrats did hold the majority because Democrat Dick Kneip won re-election as governor. Lebrun became speaker, which meant he organized committees and such. What he didn’t have was a majority for things like passing bills and resolutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Clear majority,’’ he said at our first meeting. “Sounds good in a news story.’’ I shrugged, he chuckled. We developed a generally easy professional relationship for his time as speaker.

Our relationship may have been easy. His time as speaker was less so. An evenly divided House gave the Republicans many opportunities to challenge Lebrun’s rulings and decisions. Lebrun had to handle those challenges carefully, in such a way that it took a majority to overturn his decisions, not a majority to uphold them. It was a fine line, and he walked it with the grace and confidence of a dance master.

Besides electing a speaker, the House chooses a speaker pro-tem. Traditionally, the pro-tem rises to the speaker position after the speaker has served a single two-year term. That assures that the speaker is always someone who has served as an apprentice, so to speak. Lebrun had no apprenticeship. He came to speaker’s role inexperienced and untested. He handled things, though, as if he had been doing it all his life.

“Really, all you do is pay attention and be fair,’’ he told me midway through his first session. “And it helps if you know the rules better than anyone else.’’

Some years later, during a chance meeting, Lebrun was quick to credit fellow Democrat Larry Piersol and Republican Joe Barnett for both procedural and legislative successes during his term as speaker. Piersol served as majority leader in the House. Barnett, who had been in line to be speaker until Democrats won the House, was Republican leader.

Barnett and Piersol strongly believed in their party philosophies, Lebrun told me. “But they also wanted to get something done.’’ He said the two leaders believed, as he did, that compromise is a key part of the legislative process.

Lebrun deserves much credit for opening the legislative process to the public. He championed transparency, working quietly with Barnett to gather Republican support for changes that gave citizens better access to legislative happenings.

Lebrun was intelligent, committed to South Dakota and even-tempered enough to weather setbacks and disagreements. He could become angry, briefly. I never saw him make it personal.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his passing, South Dakota lost a decent man who tried his best to do good.