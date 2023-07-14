Woster: Mom worked her way deep into the hearts of a lot of people

My mom has been gone 19 years now. I’m growing elderly myself, yet I still think of her most days; sometimes with sadness, always with a smile.

She died in July of 2004, at the age of 86. She outlived my dad by 36 years. He died in the summer of 1968, far too soon and far too young at 56. From that time until her own death, my mom lived alone. As far as I know, she never once looked at another man.

While she must have been terribly lonely at times, she rarely showed it in public. She traveled the town of Chamberlain by herself in a lumbering prairie schooner of a Chevy sedan, motoring from coffee shop to service club meeting to pie and coffee across the Missouri at Al’s Oasis. There, the staff knew her. So did several of our friends from our days in Pierre, who bumped into her when they stopped for lunch or a snack heading home from somewhere to the east.

It is a true story that at least once in her time alone, one of the people from Al’s, not having seen her for a couple of days, made some calls to be sure she was all right. It was the sort of unofficial wellness check that still can happen in small towns in the middle of South Dakota.

People rarely mention such things as the unofficial wellness checks, but I believe that’s a good part of why so many of us remain tied to our local communities, no matter where we live or work. Folks know each other. They might not butt into each other’s business — well, sometimes they might, if I’m being honest, but isn’t that part of the charm? — but they stay casually aware of their neighbors’ well-being. The folks in Chamberlain sure did that with my mom all those years she lived by herself.

And the thing is, without ever trying, my mom worked her way deep into the hearts of a lot of the people in her community. Since Nancy and I moved back to Chamberlain four years ago (after being gone for 50 years) I can’t count the number of people who have stopped me on a downtown sidewalk or at a ball game or cross-country meet to tell me a story about encounters with my mom.

They sometimes tell their stories in such colorful detail that I can’t imagine they didn’t rush home from the moment and write down notes, to have just in case they ran into one of Marie Woster’s kids.

Sometimes when they are telling their stories, they show a bit of sadness. Always, they have at least a smile, often a chuckle or a flat-out belly laugh.

One time, the person telling me a story showed such obvious affection and care for my mom that I felt like one of the “Sons of Katie Elder.’’ That’s the John Wayne-Dean Martin movie in which four brother return for their mother’s funeral and find that folks in town knew much more about Katie Elder and her life than they did.

It was a bit of a cruel twist that, after heart surgery and a rugged recovery, my mom spent her last few years in Sioux Falls. She lived among strangers, and she rarely got back to her Chamberlain hometown or her Lyman County roots. A couple of times when she did, it was as if a celebrity had returned from a long concert tour or a series of speaking engagements.

Living in the city, she missed her roots and her friends. I know that. She seldom showed it and rarely talked about it. Instead, she got to know the other folks in her assisted-living place. Early in her stay there, I visited. As we moved through the halls toward the dining room, one person after another stopped to exchange a joke or a family anecdote. It occurred to me that my little mom from the country was finding her place in the big city, the same way she found her place in town after my dad died and we sold the farm.

It made me smile. It still does.