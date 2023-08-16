Woster: Gardening, and especially zucchini, is meant to be shared

Shopping for groceries one recent morning, I found myself nearly buying a zucchini.

Wow, that was close. People don’t buy zucchini, right? I mean, that might almost be a sin out here on the prairie. For sure it would be considered a personal failing.

In my experience, zucchini is to be given or received. You know how it goes with that neighbor who has the massive garden and raises far more produce than they need. Pretty soon they are at your door with a sack of zucchini.

I’m not saying that’s bad. I like zucchini, especially sliced, lightly seasoned and grilled just long enough to leave scorch marks. The marks don’t add to the flavor, but they look cool.

Zucchini, Wikipedia tells me, is a summer squash, “a vining herbaceous plant whose fruit is harvested when the immature seeds and epicarp are still soft and edible.’’ That all sounds delicious to me, except for the part about the epicarp. I don’t know what an epicarp is, but it sounds too much like a carp for my liking. When I was a kid in Chamberlain, we had a neighbor who loved it when we would bring her carp that we caught in the river. Come to think of it, perhaps carp and zucchini are related. I caught carp and gave them away. People I know raise zucchini and give it away.

During my years with a steady job, I used to take zucchini now and then when a coworker would leave a stack of it on the table in the break room or the top of a filing cabinet next to my work station. People left other evidence of their gardening skills, too – tomatoes, squash, green beans a few times, even a couple of pumpkins once. As I recall, the pumpkins must have been the runts of the litter. They wouldn’t have made a decent watchpocket jack-o-lantern.

Some folks giving away vegetables – the ones truly serious about getting rid of their excess produce – left a stack of paper sacks on the table, even a sign that read “Free’’ or “Take some.’’ Others, less committed to the task, simply dumped their garden bounty on any old flat surface in the building and assumed their colleagues knew the drill.

I shouldn’t poke fun at the practice of give-away produce. Nancy and I depend on it for things like zucchini and squash – and asparagus, a time or two. In our 50-plus years of marriage, we have tried several times to grow a garden, never successfully. Once in Pierre, we planted tomatoes near the garage. The soil was good. The plants died from lack of attention.

Another time, in our place by the river, we tried tomatoes and green beans. The fruits of our labor were half a dozen golf-ball-sized tomatoes and two stunted beans. The best that can be said for our gardening is that we are never a threat to burden our neighbors with an over-abundance of produce from our plot of ground.

It shouldn’t be that way. I come from a strong line of people of the soil, farmers who raised crops and kept gardens as big as the flight deck of an aircraft carrier. My mom tended our garden. I learned early on to pull weeds, watch for snakes in the beans and wait patiently for the carrots to ripen. I loved to pull a carrot from the ground, brush away a bit of the soil and eat the thing right there in the garden. I probably ate more topsoil than a strong wind blew down to Nebraska.

My mom canned everything that came from the garden. I can see her sweating away in the kitchen, ringlets of damp hair stuck to her forehead. Her efforts filled the shelves in the storm cellar with glass jars of vegetables, enough to feed 10 harvest crews.

This year I planted wildflowers next to the driveway. I got a wonderful stand, thick and green and flowery. Some folks say wildflowers are just pretty weeds. I don’t really care. Mine are growing.

They aren’t zucchini, but come fall, I might have enough to share with the neighbors.