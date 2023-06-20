Woster: Enjoying the ride, still rockin' inside

As I pedaled my bicycle at a leisurely pace near the Missouri River recently, an idea came to me.

The water was calm, the sun shone brightly and the bicycle pedals moved smoothly as I pushed down. Here is what occurred to me: “I should take this bike off the trainer in the second-floor room and start riding it on the streets and paths outside.’’

That’s right. I was riding inside my house. Upstairs in the big room that faces west toward the river. It’s getting into the second-half of June, and I’m still pedaling away inside, looking at the river through the window. It is a nice enough window, but it is inside.

Years ago, my kids gave me a bicycle for Christmas or my birthday or maybe Father’s Day. I can’t remember the occasion. I just know I have had this bike a long while. I guess the kids thought I would have a better chance at a longer life if I exercised regularly. That is probably true, although my riding is sporadic. I love it when I do it. I just don’t do it as often as I should.

Read more from Terry Woster here ...







Often my excuses have been that it is too cold (or hot) or the wind is too strong. Several years ago, the kids gave me a trainer. It’s a simple device. It lifts the back wheel off the ground so a guy can pedal away, get some exercise and never move an inch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trainer is great in the winter. I set it so it faces the river, and I can pedal, read, listen to music or simply gaze at the water and reflect — on anything or nothing. The trainer doesn’t care.

But here I am still riding inside. Well, it’s exercise, sure. When you get into your late 70s, exercise in almost any form is better than no exercise. And I will fight anyone who says a guy is wasting his time if he spends it looking at the Missouri River. That old river has been flowing a long, long time. It has a lot to say, if a person will take the time to listen, even if he listens while he’s pedaling a home-made stationary bicycle and listening to the Grateful Dead, too.

Something, though — my farm upbringing, the Midwestern work ethic, whatever — makes me feel twinges of guilt when I am riding and going nowhere. If I am working, even pedaling leisurely, I should be accomplishing something tangible, measurable. I shouldn’t just be enjoying the ride, although one Grateful Dead song includes that line, “At least I’m enjoying the ride.’’

I have a friend who is work ethic to the core. When we used to kayak down the river near Pierre, he would paddle furiously. Even though the river sometimes ran at 30,000 cubic feet per second – a good, fast clip – he felt the need to paddle. Otherwise, he would have been making progress without working for it, and that would have been almost sinful.

And yet, advances born of furious work are not necessarily the main goal of every endeavor, are they? There can be virtue in letting the world unfold as it will. Even in the Bible, doesn’t say somewhere, “Be still and know?’’

On Sunday morning, I had the opportunity to sit by myself for an hour or so in the yard, under a shade tree, watching the river. The water was calm, rippled only occasionally by a boat wake. I watched one boat drift slowly downstream. The motor wasn’t running. The occupants were going wherever the river would take them, for a while, at least. And the river, at its own pace, would take them, well, someplace.

I was reminded of a book I read long ago, “Don’t Push the River. It Flows By Itself,’’ by Barry Stevens. The book involves something called gestalt psychology. (I never really understood that stuff). On Sunday, the book made me think how often humans push life ahead when, left to its own devices, life will get where it is going.

Maybe riding a bike on a trainer near the river is enough. Is there a need to get somewhere?