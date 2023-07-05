Woster: Don't rush the seasons

The Fourth is over, and I remember the old days when my friend would sigh, “Well, boys, summer is almost done.’’

It isn’t, really. Summer is just hitting road gear. Although we have had some warm weather the past five or six weeks, I wouldn’t expect it to cool off for a long while yet. I heard some television weather guy say July might be cooler than normal. I will believe that when it happens.

Of course, when my friend talked of summer being nearly over, he didn’t mean it literally. He could read a calendar, and he had spent his share of hot, idle afternoons on beaches along the Missouri River.

My friend simply meant that as July turned into August and headed toward September, the kids got busier, and the weekends began to fill with activities other than the beach and the river. The rhythm of summer, of vacation season, shifted toward the feel of fall and the world of the office and the classroom. We would still find beach time on weekends, but it would be more and more difficult to round up the whole gang.

Thinking of my friend and his annual end-of-summer comment prompted me to check an online site that lists sunrise and sunset times for my hometown. That source says sunset on July 5 in Chamberlain occurs at 9:24 p.m. It also said July 5 has 15 hours and 24 minutes of daylight.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few numbers, just because I found them in my search: July 31 will have 14 hours, 40 minutes of daylight. August 31 will have 13 hours, 18 minutes, and September 30 will have 11 hours, 50 minutes.

That’s handy to know, although I didn’t need to search the internet to know the days are long but beginning to grow shorter. We have been losing daylight in tiny increments for the past couple of weeks, ever since official summer started.

I really haven’t noticed the shortening days yet. The setting sun still takes a long time to slip toward the western bluffs across the river. By the time the light of day has faded, I am fighting to stay awake to catch the 10 o’clock news. I usually make it through the weather segment. As often as not, I only half remember what the meteorologist said.

Time was, I thought it was a bad thing, not being able to remain wide awake for the 10 o’clock news. I have gotten over that. With most of 80 years behind me, I have nothing to prove. The world won’t stop spinning if I fall asleep in my chair an hour before sundown. The only downside of napping in a recliner is not being able to sleep when I eventually stumble off to the bedroom.

Before I retired, I sometimes tried to nap for 20 or 30 minutes on weekend afternoons. You might say I was practicing for the real thing. I got so I could fall asleep, but too often I woke up disoriented, wondering what time it was, which day it was. Sometimes I wondered where I was. I felt as if I had lost time. I never did master the art of the quick nap.

Remember when you were little and would fight and fight to stay awake late into an evening? Boy, I sure do. I remember how hard I struggled to keep my eyes open, how heavy my eyelids grew and how, when I did nod off and snap awake, I would be embarrassed. A bit sad, too. I didn’t want to miss a thing in life.

Time was, when my friend talked about summer’s end, I shrugged it off. I knew there would be more falls, winters and springs, more lazy summers. These days, on the downhill side of the seasons, I recognize that time is passing. I appreciate the song about days that dwindle down to a precious few. I seldom dwell on that. If I were to hear my old friend sigh that summer is almost done, though, I am pretty sure I would say, “Whoa, don’t rush the seasons. Let’s kick back and watch the sunset.’’