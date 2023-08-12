Woster: Biased in favor of the people’s right to know

I spent my news reporting career expecting that elected and appointed government officials would respond to my questions.

They usually did. Now and then, an official might ignore or avoid me. That happened at one time or another to every reporter I ever knew. Almost always it was a brief thing, a burst of anger over a story, a reluctance to talk publicly about a controversial issue. It was inconvenient, but as I said, it wasn’t standard operating procedure for either newsmakers or news reporters.

I was in journalism school when I came to really understand that reporters are expected to ask questions and public officials are expected to answer them. My instructors drilled into me that I personally wasn’t important in the relationship. My importance came from representing other citizens who deserved to know what was happening in government but who worked full-time jobs, raised families and had other responsibilities that made it difficult for them to get to the seat of government and ask their own questions.

My instructors also drilled into me that elected and appointed officials weren’t important in the relationship, either, not as individuals. Their importance lay in their role as representatives of those who elected them or elected the people who appointed them. Government leaders are servants of the people. Responding to questions from reporters is part of their responsibility to their fellow citizens.

That’s how I learned it. That’s how it worked during my career in newspapers.

I thought about that when I read recent stories produced by reporters for South Dakota News Watch. The stories focused on the level of regular access reporters have to Gov. Kristi Noem and those in her administration. Some veteran news people said she has limited access more than previous administrations, failing to hold regular news conferences during legislative sessions and sometimes not responding in a timely fashion to questions.

I retired from full-time reporting years before Noem took office. I have no first-hand knowledge of how she operates. A spokesperson was quoted as saying Noem has the most transparent administration in history. Reporters, the spokesperson said, are just one of the ways the governor communicates with her constituents.

Could be. But I know the people quoted by News Watch. I tend to respect their observations. Taken together, their concerns tell me people should pay attention to what’s happening and ask themselves if they are comfortable with the level of transparency. I always side with more press availability. I guess that makes me biased in favor of the people’s right to know.

My first experience with a news conference and a governor happened in late 1969. Frank Farrar was governor. News briefings were not regular things then, but they happened now and again. Farrar had returned from an overseas trip, to Israel, I think. He held the first news conference I attended one evening in the great room of the old governor’s mansion. Reporters and editors came from across the state. My boss griped that having the news conference “basically in the guy’s living room’’ made it difficult to ask tough questions. My boss managed, though.

That news conference wasn’t my first experience questioning a governor. On a photo assignment for the Argus Leader, I asked then-Gov. Nils Boe a couple of questions. My editor gave me the questions. Boe was attending the celebration of some minor milestone in construction of Interstate 90 near Mitchell. I got my photos and then requested time for the editor’s questions. Boe agreed. Some of those around him seemed impatient. I suppose the impromptu news availability was messing up his schedule.

Over the years, the number of reporters in the Capitol grew. So did the regularity of scheduled news conferences, especially during sessions. Most of the governors I covered also tried to meet individually with reporters if formally asked. And, as with Boe, reporters still had the option of tracking down a newsmaker at a scheduled event and getting a few minutes for questions.

I still believe reporters exist to represent the general public. In that role, they deserve as much access to officials as possible. That system seemed to work just fine when I was a reporter.