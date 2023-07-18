Woster: Before we rushed from one summer weekend tournament to the next

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time when summers for athletic kids didn’t consist of sports clinics and skills camps and all-star teams.

My kids came along when sports played in school were just beginning to be extended into summer through organized programs. Sure, kids always played baseball in the summer, but it wasn’t a school sport. Open gyms were only starting to be a thing. Traveling teams were just starting. Parents didn’t rush from one weekend tournament after another throughout the summer.

I’m not saying my time was better — or worse. It had to be more relaxing, didn’t it?

I never played on a traveling team or attended any kind of sports clinic in my life. Of course, I was young a long time before kids considered specializing in one sport year-round. I was young in the time of Elvis and Chuck Berry. The Beatles were in middle school, grappling with the intricacies of an “F’’ chord.

I was young so long ago most baseball fans were furious with Walter O’Malley for moving the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Some New Yorkers still carry a grudge. When I was young, the whole country did.

I was a schoolboy in the age before the truly organized summer sports clinics and team camps. If people wanted summer sports, they watched Friday night boxing matches on black-and-white TV, the Saturday afternoon Major League Baseball game of the week or, every four years, the Olympic games, mostly highlights in the evenings.

If folks needed a bigger jolt of sports than that, they messed around with the dial on the radio. If they were lucky, they were able to tune in a baseball game. The first ballgame I remember on the radio was from St. Louis, the Cards. I don’t know the year or the station, but we listened, even though I was a Dodgers fan.

There’s much to be said for sitting in a major-league ballpark for a game. There’s much to be said for listening to Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese on a Saturday afternoon. For my money, nothing beats old-time radio broadcasts. Imagine being able to lie on the floor of a living room in the middle of Lyman County in South Dakota and hear play-by-play of a professional ballgame all the way from St. Louis. The announcer’s words and the listener’s imagination created games that, arguably, were better than the ones a kid might see in person.

Some kids in my generation worked out on their own in the summer. The rest of us thought they were odd. If the local gymnasium had been open on a summer evening, I couldn’t have gone to shoot-arounds or weight lifting. I was 18 miles away on the farm, lifting corn with a scoop shovel and shooting baskets at the hoop attached to the REA pole.

If the coaches of my day ever pressured us to work on basketball or track or football or cross country during our summers, I missed the memo. Summer was a break from school and school sports. Kids worked, sure — on the farms, in the grocery stores and gas stations and cafes. Some kids played Legion baseball. That took plenty of time. But for most of us, the sports of our school year were set aside in late May and picked up at the end of August. That’s just how it was.

My dad liked sports as well as the next person, I guess. He played some town-team baseball in his younger life, had a pancake-sized first baseman’s glove to prove it. A couple of times we went to Chamberlain on a summer night to watch Basin League baseball. Those were exceptions. Summer on the farm was all hands on deck to get work done.

Dad would have been stunned had I asked to travel with a team of classmates on summer weekends for tournaments or camps. Nothing in his life would have prepared him for such a request.

Of course, when I was young, nobody would have asked me to join a traveling team. With my skill set, that was never in the cards.