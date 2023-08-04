Woster: August — endings and beginnings

Here it is August, and I find myself thinking everyone should kick back before fall brings the start of school and the crush of activities associated with that.

That isn’t likely to happen, not for most folks. Me, I am retired, so I could relax almost any day, if only I would. When I try that, though, I get a nagging feeling I should be more industrious, more productive. I should be more like the not-yet-retired people, the people who don’t get to kick back through August and to be honest, often must pick up the pace, which just seems wrong.

Young people, many of whom have been working out and practicing sports and doing special projects for extra credit all summer, get even more serious as the start of school nears and fall sports and other school activities officially begin. I wouldn’t be surprised if August for young people these days is filled with anxiety and worry. I am sure it is filled with anticipation and excitement, too. I hope it is. If not, then as the song says, youth really is wasted on the young.

For many adults, I suppose August is just another day at the office. Perhaps some individuals or families are getting in a last trip out of town before September rings down the curtain on summer. Others may have traveled already, driving to Alaska and back, just to see what’s there. Or cruising around the Caribbean or the Gulf of Mexico. Or flying to Italy or France or England.

I have never made a trip out of the country. Well, Canada once. Rarely do I even venture out of state. I have no experience with a European vacation or an adventure in New Zealand. In my mind, such things are hectic affairs, a race from museum to castle to beer garden to snow-capped mountains and deep river valleys.

In my mind, those trips are like the way my dad came home from our annual summer travels. He relaxed through the trip, until we turned for home. Then he knew exactly how many miles he needed to make each day to get back to the farm when he said he would and exactly how many hours of driving it would take each day to make those miles. And heaven help us if an unexpected stretch of road construction sidetracked him.

I may be wrong in my thinking about vacations. I think I am right about heightened activity for young people as school nears, and the accompanying increase in activity for their families.

That isn’t how I remember August when I was younger. As I have said many times, I worked the family farm each summer until I was nearly finished with college. It was hard work, with long hours. It took physical strength and endurance. I knew no other way to live yet. I did what my dad ordered.

From the time school let out in the spring until sometime in August, farm work was steady, with haying and cultivating and harvesting. Sometimes it seemed non-stop.

Time came, though, when the pace of the work eased. I remember that time being early august. Sure, there was still work to be done. But the rhythm was more relaxed, more like a Doris Day ballad than a Jerry Lee Lewis howler. Sometimes, even, a guy could get off a little early on an August work day to make it to town for a date.

August, most years, was a breather, even for the adults on the farm. It was a time to reflect, to take an extra minute or two to watch the sunset, to listen to the birds chirping in the tree belt, Imagine just taking time to appreciate the world around you.

I ran cross country in high school. Things were pretty informal. Practice began after classes started. The football guys might have started earlier, maybe a week? But nothing turned serious until school was in session.

It would be impractical, no, impossible, to turn the clock back to those days. It was possible once, though, and it wasn’t a bad way to end the summer.