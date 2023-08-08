Woster: At Sturgis, engines rev and roar all day long

I haven’t been to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for years, but I will never forget the disappointing experience I had there once.

Seeking stories for the newspaper, I decided to test-ride a new Harley Davidson motorcycle. The test rides were at my hotel west of town — just outside my window, in fact. Engines revved and roared all day long.

Riders started at the motel and followed a service road out and back a quarter-mile or so. I got in line, identified myself and said I would try any bike available. The Harley official asked to see my motorcycle license and my helmet.

“What?’’ I said. “I have a driver license. I need a special one to throttle up, hit the open road and feel the wind in my hair and freedom in my soul?’’

“That’s the rule,’’ the Harley guy said. “Come back when you can qualify.’’

Crushed, I never returned, never got a license. I did get a few paragraphs to weave into a story I filed that week. That was something, but it didn’t erase the disappointment – or the memory, apparently.

Time was, I went to rally week regularly, with hundreds of thousands of folks from all over the country. Most people went to ride, eat, drink and gawk. I went to write stories. The last couple of rallies I attended, I worked in public information for South Dakota’s Department of Public Safety, handling reporters’ requests. Answering questions was much different from asking them.

The 83rd annual rally is in full swing. Upwards of half a million people are expected to pass through Sturgis before it is over. That’s a standard crowd estimate, year in and year out.

In 2015, the 75th anniversary rally, some forecasts of crowd size ran well over a million visitors. That was the last year the rally and I were in Sturgis at the same time. The crowd that year fell well short of 1 million people. It was something like 740,000 or so. That’s still a tough-to-handle sized crowd for a town with a population of about 7,000 most of the year.

Sturgis was an easy news assignment. The stories were rarely of consequence, but they could be fun. One afternoon at the law enforcement briefing, a local official told us there had been something like six reports of stolen bikes. Turned out, in at least three instances, the reporting party had simply forgotten where he left his ride. Could happen to anyone, I suppose.

My newspaper was a stickler for proper identification for anyone quoted in any news story. Even so, they let me quote a guy who identified himself only as “Snake.’’ Snake – Snake Plissken – was Kurt Russell’s character in the movie “Escape from New York.’’ I looked closely. I’m pretty sure my guy wasn’t Kurt Russell.

I quoted a woman (Tess, she said) who wore a black bikini as she stood on an overturned oil drum, loudly telling people to go in and get a beer and a tattoo. Across the street I had a conversation with a tattoo artist who called herself “Jackhammer.’’

I interviewed a young woman from Iowa who sat with her husband among a group of inked-up, leather-clad rallygoers. She was waiting for her first tattoo, a small daisy on her ankle. It was their first rally, and she wanted a genuine Sturgis tattoo. She didn’t tell me her name.

A woman walking the sidewalk with a fat, green-and-yellow snake across her shoulders drew barely a ho-hum, but a street vendor selling deep-fried ostrich drumsticks (that’s what he said they were) had people excited. I passed.

Across the border in Hulett, “What Sturgis used to be,’’ a bearded guy who said he was from North Dakota waited in a long line for a free ham sandwich. “It isn’t the sandwich, it’s the excuse to get out and ride,’’ he said.

One year, heading to Sturgis, I bumped into a biker at a gas station about 120 miles east of town.

“Going to Sturgis?’’ I asked.

“Nope,’’ he said. “That place is nuts. I’m just out for a ride.’’

I never did figure out if he was putting me on.