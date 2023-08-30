Woster: As the years go by, make sure to find your place

With my first cup of coffee on Sunday morning, I checked my weather app and learned we have lost two full hours of daylight since summer began.

Two hours in two months, according to my phone. I have no idea where the app finds the information, but it tells me that instead of 15 hours and 27 minutes of daylight, as on June 21, Sunday was 13 hours and 26 minutes.

A person can get some outdoor work done after supper these days without laboring in the dark, but that won’t be true in a few weeks. No wonder my memories of autumn yard work always involve Saturdays or Sundays. After supper in the fall, it’s often too dark to do real work. A neighbor once said as I tried to finish painting a porch railing in gathering October darkness, “I think you have lost your best light.’’ Happens every fall.

It occurs to me that with some exceptions, my attention to my life has been kind of like my attention to the shortening days of late summer. I recall being 40 years old and thinking I had it all together. Next thing I knew, I was 50 and facing cancer surgery. Where did those 10 years go?

The surgery went well, and I spent some days, even weeks, glorying in the moment, reveling in each new day. You know how that goes. Pretty soon, I was 60 and then — wait, I’m signing up for Medicare? When I checked again, I was retired and wondering, with that first cup of morning coffee, what I should be doing all day.

Eventually, I realized that, as the days are growing shorter right now, my years are, too. It wouldn’t hurt me to pay attention to the passing of time. That thought reminded me of the guy in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,’’ who said, “Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.’’

When I stop and look around, I recognize that I have it pretty good. Nearly 80 now, I live less than two blocks from the house where I spent most of my grade and high school years. I was gone for 60 years or so, but it remains part of what I consider home. Someone who reads a lot might call it part of my “place.’’

Really, though, whatever sense of place I have comes from a small chunk of prairie 20 miles or so across the Missouri River. The modest-sized family farm comprised of crop and pasture land is where I grew up. It took a while, but I came to realize the farm is that “place’’ that draws me back from any other location on earth.

I can’t explain sense of place. Writers talk about it all the time. So do anthropologists. A Minnesota museum planner is said to have put it this way: Our address marks the location of our house, but place describes where we feel at home.

That makes as much sense to me as any other definition of the term I have read or heard.

Whatever sense of place is, for me it lives in the old homestead in Lyman County. It is surprising how that place draws me.

Our time on the old farm was brief. The folks moved there in 1939, right around there. They raised a family and made a living. When I left for college, it went without saying that the farm would always be there when I had the urge to return.

But my dad died in 1968, and we had to sell and move from our place. Our time there was three decades, the blink of an eye, even in the short history of South Dakota.

I’m tempted to say farm kids develop a stronger sense of place. Yet I know aging Sioux Falls residents who talk of their “North Side’’ childhood the way I talk of the farm. The North Side wasn’t their house. It was their place.

A place needn’t be open space. It only needs to be essential, a space that shines in the soul. Shorter days and passing years don’t change that.