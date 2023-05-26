Woster: As Memorial Day arrives, remember each name has its own story

The sense of loss that engulfed me when I visited the Vietnam Wall years Ago was more powerful and more personal than I had expected.

The wall, a gleaming black series of panels, is etched with more than 58,000 names, service members who died in a war halfway around the world.

I visited late on a humid evening during a work trip to Washington, D.C. Only a few people were around. It was as if I stood alone there. A light fog drifted over the grounds. Sometimes it would thicken, obscuring parts of the wall. Then it would lift, and the panels of etched names would seem endless. A delicate mist teased my bare head. I could have been alone in a place of spirits.

Before I visited, I had looked up the locations of a friend. I found the name, touched the stone and remembered a lively, grinning college chum, barely more than a boy then, now a boy forever, never given the chance to age.

Although nearly every name on the wall was of a stranger, I walked slowly from one end to the other. I stopped randomly to read a name or two, having no background information on what incident, firefight or crash put their names on this wall. Each name has its own story. I found myself wishing I could hear those stories first hand.

I looked at the objects previous visitors had left behind — a bear, a boot, a bible, a bit of paper with a scribbled verse or memory. For a moment, I wished I had brought some tangible thing to show that I remembered my friends. Maybe it was enough that I came to the place, tried to take in the enormity of the memorial and whispered an awkward prayer. A close friend whose name is on the wall would have laughed to think I might show up and pray. He earned that much. He deserved more. He just wouldn’t have expected it.

That visit, in the spring of 1996, was the only time I traveled to Washington, D.C. It was enough, just to stand at the wall. And every Memorial Day since, I have remembered the visit, the solemnity and the silence of the place and the rows of names that glistened in the mist and stretched off into the evening fog.

Ten years after that visit, South Dakota unveiled a memorial to its own men and women killed in Vietnam. The memorial has a sculpture of a fighting soldier in what is described as jungle combat gear. The soldier stands near a stone wall that holds 200 or so names, listed by home county, of South Dakotans who lost their lives in Vietnam.

I still worked as a newspaper reporter when the state memorial was dedicated. During the event and for some days before and after, I was busy doing interviews and writing stories and columns. I didn’t get to stand alone near the sculpture and the wall of names until several days later.

At the end of a day when I had worked late, I stopped at the memorial as I walked around Capitol Lake toward home. I stopped for a close look at the soldier and the names. It quite surprised me that the experience was as overwhelming in its way as had been the visit to the wall in Washington, D.C.

I recognized several of the names were etched on the wall. I had played ball against one. I had hung out in college with a couple of others. I had just lost track of them. Here they were, and I hadn’t even known they had gone to war.

After that, I sometimes walked past the memorial on my way home. When I did, I recalled an Adrian Cronauer remark I had included in one of my dedication stories. The former Air Force disc jockey, famous for the “Good Morning, Vietnam’’ radio greeting, had done a broadcast from the Capitol building during the memorial ceremonies. He quoted author Herman Wouk, who wrote, “The beginning of the end of war lies in remembrance.’’

This Memorial Day, I wish that were so.