Woster: Common ground on facts, information has never been more difficult

People who listen to a lot of partisan talk shows are among the most misinformed citizens in the nation, I read the other day.

The book I was reading included a footnote that attributed the finding to a 2012 “Public Mind Poll’’ conducted by Fairleigh Dickinson University. The title of the cited poll was “What You Know Depends on What You Watch.’’ The conclusion in the footnoted study was, “At the bottom in terms of knowledge were regular consumers of talk radio and cable outlets that featured talk shows.’’

For a few moments, I felt pretty good, even a bit smug? I can’t remember the last time I watched a talk show on any television network. And I don’t think I have ever listened to a radio talk show. I listened to KOMA from Oklahoma City when I was a kid and rock and roll was new. Not much these days.

I watch a couple of the old-time television network news programs out of habit. I used to get some news headlines from Twitter, but that place got a little crazy. These days, I get most of my news and information, including political news, from newspapers I trust, including the Mitchell Republic. I trust the newspapers I read because I have been reading them a long time and they always try to include sources of information they print and post online. I like it when I know the source of my information.

As I said, I was feeling pretty good about not being one of those badly misinformed citizens. Then it struck me. If one of those citizens read the poll results, they probably would doubt its accuracy. Who is Fairleigh Dickinson, anyway? The citizens I might think were misinformed might well think I am misinformed for what I consider factual. I have nothing to be smug about. How do those citizens and citizens like me get together and agree on any information if each of us thinks the other is off the track?

ADVERTISEMENT

And, it really is important for the country that we somehow find a way to agree on some basic facts, some truths, maybe, that we can all hold to be self-evident. The sky is a color we have named blue. Agreed? The earth is a globe. A surprising number of people, I learned a few years ago, will tell you the earth is flat. How do we have a rational conversation about that?

It should be self-evident why we need to find some common facts and truths for national and local public policy conversations. That seems especially so as the country plunges into another cycle of what seems to be an endless campaign for the presidency. Sign-makers hardly have time to draw a breath after one campaign before they are being ordered to change the date on billboards, flyers and door-to-door brochures.

This past week, I saw a photo spread with images of all the people who have announced or soon will announce for the Republican nomination for president in 2024. I have since misplaced the thing, but I can tell you there were more faces of people running for president than I had in my primary grade classroom back in Reliance.

The Democrats have a different issue, I gather. They have the guy in the White House, and he wants to run again. Tough to run against someone from your own party, especially when he is the incumbent. It has been done. It just isn’t easy. But that doesn’t mean Democrats won’t be talking politics, too. The point is, we can expect a flood of political and campaign information, and a fair amount of it will be misinformation.

In his book, “How America Lost Its Mind,’’ Tom Patterson writes, “The internet allows anyone with the time and interest to be a reporter, editor and publisher, as well as a self-declared expert. Every second of every day, someone is pumping misinformation into the internet, out of carelessness, stupidity, greed or malice.’’

Maybe we all need to forget everything we know, start over and check our sources as we relearn what we thought we knew. The country is worth the effort.