Woster: A summer of warm spells and mayflies

Well, that’s been quite the late summer we have suffered through for several recent days.

Much of South Dakota experienced the kind of hot, humid late August days and nights that remind us older folks why schools used to start later in the year. Early September could be sweltering, too, but the odds were more favorable that we could live in the classrooms.

Although school started later (for some reason I picture an after-Labor Day opening) in my day, I always remember the first days of college as occurring in some of the hottest weather of the summer. Fourth floor of Brown Hall in Brookings had an equatorial feel to it when Mike Goldammer and I moved in for the fall semester of 1963. No air conditioning. Not even a box fan for the undersized shipping container of a home-away-from- home. Our dorm room, 428, was wide enough for two cots, long enough for small, built-in desks, the cots, compact dressers and closets just deep enough to hold a few shirts. No wonder fights broke out in the halls before the year ended.

But this latest warm spell. (My dad called any string of 100-plus degree days a “warm spell.’’ I figured he was tricking himself into thinking it wasn’t that bad.) The actual temperature on several recent days approached or topped triple digits. On top of that, the television weather experts wouldn’t stop reminding us that the humidity made things feel even hotter.

And the wind kicked up on a couple of hot days. Outside my office window last Friday, the river was about as angry as I have seen it. Whitecaps boiled up from dangerous-looking gray waves that crashed into the pinkish rip-rap along the shore. Even the fishing boats stayed away.

That stretch of days isn’t something a Chamber of Commerce would crow about. A competent photographer could have made striking photos, but most people would rather see a burro in Custer State Park or a family walking together under a canopy of tall shade trees.

Insult to injury? I walked into the kitchen just after sunrise on Friday and saw mayflies plastered to every window in the place. The pesky critters had been threatening a big hatch for several days. It arrived with the hot weather.

I know mayflies aren’t dangerous. I’m sure they don’t mean to be objectionable. They are just doing what they do. But they hang on the screens and the siding and the sides of the vehicles. They swarm around my head and cling to my T-shirt when I walk through the grass. And they serve no legitimate purpose I have ever discovered.

On the other hand, I read this: “Female mayflies usually live less than five minutes, while males can live a whopping two days.’’ That almost made me feel bad for disliking them.

For the past few days, several wild turkeys have been strutting around the bottom. I caught them spending the heat of the day in the shade of the trees behind the house. I count two adults and seven or eight smaller birds. Every so often, they make a skirmish line and roll through the grass like a power mower. I like to think they are feasting on mayflies.

They got into my newly planted patch of wildflowers, and I had to run them off. I have been told that wildflowers would be considered weeds in a carefully planted and maintained home garden. I’ll never have one of those.

While I fretted over mayflies and turkeys, a grasshopper landed on my shoulder. I saw another one riding my sandal, and a couple more clinging to the taller blades of grass in the yard.

My mom grew up during the Dust Bowl years. She told the liveliest stories of ‘hoppers and stunted crops, heat and cracked earth, wind that carried dust so thick it blocked the sun and found every crack and crevice in a house. She had a relative who once told her it might be biblical plagues revisiting the nation.

Okay. The last few days I have seen heat, wind, mayflies and grasshoppers. If it starts raining frogs, I’m out of here.

