Woster: A governor who holds a grudge? They used to just move on

Shortly after I reached the state Capitol press room one morning years ago, a staffer from the governor’s office called and asked if I could meet with her boss.

I had a full day planned, but newspaper reporters don’t turn down a chance to talk with the governor. News could be committed any moment.

This was 1994, the second day of the legislative session and my 50th birthday. When I left the press room to meet the governor, other reporters snickered. They were sure the governor was planning a surprise party with a cake and all.

Nope. Surrounded by five or six budget and legislative advisers, the governor lit into me about my story on the front page of that morning’s newspaper. I quickly understood that he didn’t like the story.

He had a point. The body of my story, really, was reasonably fair and accurate. The headline was less so. I didn't write the headline, but I always thought that was an excuse used by wimps. I took the guff, pointed out the accuracy of the actual story and returned to the press room, where the gang waited to hear about the surprise party.

Walt Miller was that governor. He never held a grudge about the story. He said his piece and moved on. I liked that about him. I had known him for almost 20 years as a legislator before he ran on George Mickelson’s ticket as lieutenant governor. He became governor when Mickelson died in an airplane crash.

I thought about that incident after reading stories that focused on the relationship between South Dakota’s current governor and the state’s news reporters . I covered governors from Nils Boe to Mike Rounds. None of them became buddies, but we got along, as much as newsmakers and news reporters can. Most governors got angry at one time or another. After the angry words, they moved on, as Miller did.

Mickelson had the hardest time being angry of any governor I covered. He couldn’t keep a good “mad” going long enough to dress a guy down. He’d start fiercely, but in about a minute the anger was fading and he was trying hard not to grin. Next thing you knew, he was laughing, and I was laughing, “Well, you know what I mean,” he would say.

“George just doesn’t know how to stay mad,” his press secretary said once.

Dick Kneip was a lot like that. He could erupt now and then. His anger, though, had almost as little staying power as Mickelson’s did.

Bill Janklow, now, he could stay mad for a while. In my experience, he didn’t forget the story that upset him, but he responded to requests for comments or information about the next story. He responded at his pace and on his schedule, true. That was maddening if you were up against a deadline. Otherwise, you learned to work around it.

One Friday when I really wanted a comment for a big Sunday story, I waited in Janklow’s reception room until long after dark. The Capitol cleared out. I listened to the creaking of the old building and the faint murmur of a voice from the governor’s office. I called home. “Don’t wait for supper.” Around 7:30 or 8 p.m., Janklow emerged from his inner office. “You still here?” he said. “Let’s do this.”

In another time, a press secretary might have delivered a prepared statement. Janklow rarely allowed a staffer to speak for him. He said if his comments were going to get him in trouble, he ought to be the one saying them.

When Mike Rounds was a Senate leader, I used to wait on the third-floor steps for him to leave the Republican Caucus. A time or two, he grimaced when he saw me waiting, but he stopped and talked.

In a way, that practice carried over to his governorship. My newspaper occasionally fell out of favor, and formal interviews could be tough to get. If I went to one of Rounds’ public events, though, he always stopped and talked afterward.

Each governor I covered dealt with reporters in their own way. None threw me a birthday party.