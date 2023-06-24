Water… from the sky or a center-pivot equals life around here

Thunder woke me from a sound sleep about 5:30 last Wednesday morning, and I sat up in bed to see raindrops on the windows and lightning somewhere across the river.

My first thought? “That thunder is awfully loud if it woke me up.” I take out my hearing aids at night. I could sleep through a lot of rainstorms, if we had a lot of rain storms.

My next thought? “I wonder if they’re getting this out in Lyman County.” I find myself thinking about the old farm country anytime rain falls around here. Reflex of a farm kid, I suppose.

I also found myself wide awake and laughing softly. I remembered something I told an old friend many years ago. He and his wife signed up for a bus tour — Farmers’ Union sponsored, I believe — to see the leaves turn in the New England states. It sounded like a cool trip, if you like long bus rides with strangers.

My friend was nervous. He wasn’t a farmer. Most of his life after Korea was spent at the state Health Department. He wondered what he would talk about on the bus. If it starts raining, I said, just turn to your neighbor on the bus and say, “Suppose they’re getting this back home?” Moisture is always a conversation starter for folks from the farm.

Rain has been hit-and-miss in this part of the country for a while. I guess Wednesday was our turn to get a hit. Rain fell steadily for a couple of hours, interspersed with short downpours that rattled the metal roof. If my Uncle Frank were alive to see it, He’s say, “Well, that was a really nice little shower.” then he would add, “We could use another one just like that first part of the week.”

Rare was the growing season back on the farm when we couldn't use another shower the first part of the week. Or the middle of the week. Or the weekend. I recall a couple of times when it seems like we had enough rain for a season. Those times, as I said, were rare, indeed.

I can’t pinpoint when it was that I first heard someone describe what the Woster Brothers used to do as “dryland farming.” The person who said that was talking of a farm that didn’t irrigate their fields and instead relied on nature to supply the moisture for the “dryland farm.” Heck, we used to just call that farming. Everybody did it that way.

I paid little attention to the development of irrigation in central South Dakota until I started reporting for The Associated Press and began reading plans for and reports about the Oahe Irrigation Project. That massive, ultimately failed, project would have taken water from the Missouri River north of Pierre and run it through canals and ditches east as far as Brown County.

About the time that project was becoming controversial, people began installing center-pivot systems. Those are the long pipes with big wheels and sets of sprinklers that roll around a field, watering a stand of corn the way you might do your lawn with an underground sprinkling system. Those center-pivot systems became incredibly popular very quickly.

I grew accustomed to seeing them scattered across farm country. Even so, I got a surprise a year or so ago when on a trip to Colorado, we popped a ridge somewhere east of North Platte and saw the whole landscape covered with them. South to north, as far as a guy could see, center pivots sprinkling glistening green leaves. The sun was in the western sky and its rays created millions of shimmering prisms in the sprays of water.When I got home, I did some research. A Nebraska farmer named Frank Zybach is credited with the first center pivot. Another article claimed astronauts could see the circles of the center pivots from space.

I wish I had known that when my friend took his bus tour to New England. I could have had him ask his seatmate, “Do you irrigate? Do you know you can see center pivot circles from space?” Now there’s a conversation starter.