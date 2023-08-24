Reader submission: My assault, unlike the current Mitchell Legion baseball situation, was private

EDITOR'S NOTE: This reader contacted the Mitchell Republic after seeing the newspaper's reporting on rape charges involving Mitchell Legion baseball players. He asked to tell his story in hopes of disclosing the ramifications of sexual assault and educating the community of the impact to the victims and to those who have been accused. The Mitchell Republic, which confirmed the author lived in Mitchell, felt this opinion was important to share because of its sincerity.

I recently learned of the alleged sexual assault involving Legion baseball players in Mitchell. Nine players on the team have been charged with crimes related to the reported sexual assault, including six people charged as adults with second-degree rape and three charged in juvenile court.

It brought back a flood of memories. Memories that affect me every day of my life.

In the 1970s when I was around 12 years old, my mom wanted me to learn how to swim so that I could save my younger brothers if they were ever drowning as she didn’t know how to swim. I was in an advanced lifesaving swim class for my age as the other swimmers were several years older than I.



Unbeknownst to my mom, every time she dropped me off at the Mitchell YMCA, I was being assaulted in some way by the older boys. The first, and one of the more traumatic times, was when the boys convinced me to get onto a restraining board as they were going to rescue me. Once I was restrained one of the boys decided it would be a fun prank to start molesting me. I was at an age that I wasn’t sure what he was doing, but I knew it was wrong.

One of the boys said, “If you cry out, then we are going to drown you.” At that point, they flipped the board over and I struggled trying to free myself as the bubbles escaped from my mouth. I panicked, as I lost my breath, that they were going to actually drown me.

It isn’t always the act of violence that is the most traumatic. It is the meaning you give to the incident. Growing up in a moderately religious family, I was indoctrinated by the church to believe that you will go to hell if you commit a sin. When the board was turned back over, the boys resumed molesting me. While this was going on, I turned my head and saw the young female teenage lifeguard witness what was happening. Not knowing what to do, or being frightened, she turned and abandoned me and retreated to her locker room. She likely went to class with these same young men. The meaning I gave to this was, “I’m not worth protecting or saving.” And, more destructively, “I’m going to go to hell because I cause bad things to happen around me.”

These two dictums set the course of my life in my formative years. It defined my perception of myself, the world around me and that God could punish me for the slightest infraction of his laws. On that day, I sentenced myself that I was an abomination and that I could not be forgiven.

My assault, unlike the current Mitchell baseball situation, was private. I dealt with it alone. I blamed myself. I have dealt with it poorly. My early assault defined my life. At a young age, I told myself that I would never get married and that I would not destroy someone else’s life in the process. That decision has created a very isolating existence for me.

Surprisingly, when I saw the photos of the young men who are accused of the assault, I felt bad for them. I know that there was likely a lead person who initiated the situation and then the others followed suit. Maybe out of fear that something similar would happen to them. Yet, we know that often it only takes one bystander to speak up, and then others will speak up, too.

Because of being bullied and assaulted, I have spent a lot of my life standing up to bullies and trying to defend those who are vulnerable. I’m trying to make something good come of my assaults.

I hope that the people of Mitchell will bring forth their better selves. That they will realize how long-lasting and how damaging these sexual assault incidents can be on someone’s life. For me, it has been decades and I am still living with the repercussions. That they would even be mindful of those accused of the assault as those young men might have also been victims at some time in their lives, and that it might have prompted their destructive actions.

I commend the young victims for coming forward. Hopefully, this will end the cycle of abuse that may have been happening for decades in Mitchell. I would hope that all those involved and their family members get quality professional services to help them cope with the aftermath of this very unfortunate and public situation.

Mike Nohr

San Francisco, Mitchell High School graduate