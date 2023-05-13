99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Sermonette: Honoring the wisdom and love of moms

We honor your wisdom, your love, and your kindness. We honor your dedication, your compassion, and your integrity.

Potter, Jon.jpg
The Rev. Jon Potter, of Mitchell Assembly of God
Opinion by The Rev. Jon Potter / Mitchell Assembly of God
May 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM

This weekend, we want to celebrate the important women in our lives. This weekend, we truly focus on honoring not only your position as mother, but we honor your character. We honor your wisdom, your love, and your kindness. We honor your dedication, your compassion, and your integrity.

I believe there is a little bit of a misconception in the church regarding the “Proverbs 31 Woman”. We think that Proverbs 31 was maybe even created for Mother’s Day. Solomon talked about all different things and then lastly, he thought, I better honor my wife. No, that’s not it. King Solomon has been talking about two ladies throughout his incredible, life giving, Spirit filled book of Proverbs. Their names are: Lady Wisdom and Lady Folly.

Throughout this beautiful work, he tells us wonderful principles and instructions about how to stay away from Lady Folly and how to search out Lady Wisdom. When we come to Proverbs 31, it is Solomon’s Magnum Opus. It is the climax of this literary work and he does mean to end with a bang! It is the greatest chapter in all of Proverbs because it is the pinnacle and summation of all that he has been intending to impart as it has been imparted to him by the author of wisdom, God himself.

This is the Magna Carta of how to embrace Lady Wisdom and harken our ears to her understanding. When we look at Lady Wisdom in Proverbs 31 as the summation of the entire book, we realize that this isn’t Ms. Perfect that you ladies must meet up to. He is telling his son how to experience wisdom in all its greatness and all that she has to offer. I challenge you this weekend to read Proverbs 31:10-31 with a new set of lenses. God calls us to live a life seeking out his wisdom and embracing her.

Let’s honor Mom this weekend as we appreciate her wisdom displayed in our lives. Charm is deceptive and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.

What To Read Next
Terry Woster
Columns
Woster: Watching whatever was on that black-and-white screen
May 16, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Terry Woster
Alan Guebert
Columns
Guebert: Burning down the barn: Our unsustainable livestock and poultry CAFO culture
May 15, 2023 01:13 PM
 · 
By  Alan Guebert
Cal Thomas.jfif
Columns
Cal Thomas: Not a dime’s worth of difference
May 15, 2023 01:01 PM
 · 
By  Cal Thomas, political columnist
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
letter to the editor.jpg
Letters
Reminder: Many election letters subject to fee
February 28, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Mitchell Republic News
051323.N.DR.VAULTPOLREIS1.jpg
The Vault
Justice denied: 1906 murder trials shocked Sioux Falls, nation
May 12, 2023 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Erik Kaufman
5-8-23MitchellvsSFRooseveltBaseball-19.jpg
Prep
Is it time for South Dakota to sanction high school baseball?
May 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
IMG_5628-2.jpg
Business
AgritourismSD kicks off second session
May 15, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ariana Schumacher