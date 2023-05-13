Sermonette: Honoring the wisdom and love of moms

This weekend, we want to celebrate the important women in our lives. This weekend, we truly focus on honoring not only your position as mother, but we honor your character. We honor your wisdom, your love, and your kindness. We honor your dedication, your compassion, and your integrity.

I believe there is a little bit of a misconception in the church regarding the “Proverbs 31 Woman”. We think that Proverbs 31 was maybe even created for Mother’s Day. Solomon talked about all different things and then lastly, he thought, I better honor my wife. No, that’s not it. King Solomon has been talking about two ladies throughout his incredible, life giving, Spirit filled book of Proverbs. Their names are: Lady Wisdom and Lady Folly.

Throughout this beautiful work, he tells us wonderful principles and instructions about how to stay away from Lady Folly and how to search out Lady Wisdom. When we come to Proverbs 31, it is Solomon’s Magnum Opus. It is the climax of this literary work and he does mean to end with a bang! It is the greatest chapter in all of Proverbs because it is the pinnacle and summation of all that he has been intending to impart as it has been imparted to him by the author of wisdom, God himself.

This is the Magna Carta of how to embrace Lady Wisdom and harken our ears to her understanding. When we look at Lady Wisdom in Proverbs 31 as the summation of the entire book, we realize that this isn’t Ms. Perfect that you ladies must meet up to. He is telling his son how to experience wisdom in all its greatness and all that she has to offer. I challenge you this weekend to read Proverbs 31:10-31 with a new set of lenses. God calls us to live a life seeking out his wisdom and embracing her.

Let’s honor Mom this weekend as we appreciate her wisdom displayed in our lives. Charm is deceptive and beauty is vain, but a woman who fears the Lord is to be praised.