Lambert: In South Dakota, local sports just mean more

MITCHELL — Right around 365 days ago, I made a big decision.

Born and raised in eastern Pennsylvania — or PA as we call it — I packed my car to the brim with everything I owned and shipped myself 20 hours west to Mitchell to cover prep sports.

And in that first year(ish), I’ve come to learn the fandom for prep sports in rural South Dakota is far behind what I could have ever comprehended.

Two fall trips really stick with me — one to Corsica and another to Winner.

The former was the first time I truly felt in the middle of nowhere, watching a Class 9B game between the Jaguars and Avon flanked by a packed set of bleachers on one sideline and a cornfield on another. As the sun set and the fall chill kicked in, no one moved an inch from the sidelines except to add another layer to stay warm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corsica-Stickney's Carter Wright runs with the ball against Avon during a nine-man high school football game on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Corsica. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The game was a barn-burner and perhaps the most fun game I was at, but it was where I truly appreciated how much people care. I realized — perhaps more so than in PA — the world stops in small-town South Dakota on a Friday night.

And in Winner, I stood behind the endzone as the Warriors got ready to punch in another touchdown in their rout of West Central. I FaceTimed my mom to show her just how cool the scene was after a Winner touchdown and how neat of a view I had nestled right up against the goalpost.

As Winner scored, the car horns sounded and my mom and I laughed at how cool of an environment it was, something that there wasn’t a close comparison to at home.

Fast forward to basketball season, I couldn’t wrap my head around the Corn Palace not being big enough to host a state tournament, but everyone kept telling me just to wait until Aberdeen.

They were right.

White River's Joe Sayler (11) and Lower Brule's Ellwyn Langdeau (11) jump for the opening tip during a high school boys basketball Class B state semifinal game on Friday, March 17, 2023, in Aberdeen

I have never, in my life, seen a place as rocking as Wachs Arena was for the Class B boys state tournament.

Speaking of basketball, maybe the only noise environment that rivaled Aberdeen was in Brandon Valley, when the Mitchell girls basketball team rallied for a massive upset SoDak 16 win over the Lynx to earn a trip to the state tournament.

Members of the Mitchell girls basketball team celebrate a win over Brandon Valley during after a SoDak 16 state qualifier game on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Brandon. Zech Lambert / Mitchell Republic

The SoDak 16 format in general was a new — and awesome —experience, and it's a format that brings such a palpable buzz to a gym. I can recall telling people how much the gym in Salem was rocking during the volleyball SoDak 16, my first experience with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

And amateur baseball — man, that’s quite the scene. The way small towns rally around their amateur teams makes the state tournament feel like there’s nothing more important. As a baseball player growing up, having the chance to play in front of a crowd like that would be such a cool experience, but the baseball player in me also wishes high school baseball meant a little more.

There was certainly a buzz at the regional tournament in Harrisburg and at the state tournament in Sioux Falls, but with the rabid culture that surrounds amateur baseball, a move to sanction high school baseball could give the fandom the jolt it needs and deserves given the talent on the diamond.

The love for high school sports in South Dakota makes the long days and late nights to bring you as much coverage as possible worth all the hard work. I've seen South Dakota far and wide, covering sports all over and all reaches out this vast state have one thing in common — the people love their hometown teams.

And no matter where life takes me, the love and appreciation the people of South Dakota show for their towns and their teams is something that will stick with me forever.