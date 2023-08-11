Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinion Columns

Hansen: Keeping focus — an everyday exercise

God directs us to surrender our lives and our wills to God’s care, the Rev. John Hansen writes

Candles burning in a church background
Candles burning in a church with stained glass window background
Brian Jackson - stock.adobe.com
By The Rev. John Hansen, of Resurrection Lutheran Church
Today at 11:15 AM

The theologian Reinhold Niebuhr wrote a prayer that you may know, the Serenity Prayer. The following is the full text of that prayer:

God grant me the serenity

To accept the things I cannot change;

Courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.

‘Living one day at a time; 

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying one moment at a time; 

Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace;

Taking, as He did, this sinful world

As it is, not as I would have it;

Trusting that He will make all things right

If I surrender to His Will;

That I may be reasonably happy in this life

And supremely happy with Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Forever in the next.

Amen

Serenity is defined as, “the state or quality of being serene.” Serene is further defined as, “Unaffected by disturbance; calm and unruffled.

Proverbs 3: 5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your paths.”

Matthew 22:36-40: “Teacher (Jesus) which commandment in the law is the greatest?” He said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”

God directs us to surrender our lives and our wills to God’s care. When we face life on our own terms, we will find ourselves in trouble. We want others to change, but we don’t want to change. We think we know what is best for us, but God knows best, and when we allow God to guide us, God will show us the way. Look to Jesus and the direction God wants us to move in becomes clearer. As my friend often says, “God’s Way, not My Way!”

What To Read Next
Devlyn Brooks 2021
Columns
Finding Faith: Even WE Fest offers a place to serve
2h ago
 · 
By  Devlyn Brooks
PinkeFamilyAugust23.JPEG
Columns
Finding faith, family and honor in a Medora road trip
6h ago
 · 
By  Katie Pinke
Horsepower9.jpg
Columns
Hagen: By horse or motorcycle, Helping with Horsepower provides therapy and inspiration
1d ago
 · 
By  Luke Hagen
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
8-9-23StateAmateurBaseballDimock-EmeryvsKimball-WhiteLake-76.jpg
Members Only
Sports
PHOTOS: A look at the best action from the state amateur baseball tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Adam Thury
hyde.6.jpg
News
Rural South Dakota county in decline seeks to stabilize
3d ago
 · 
By  Stu Whitney / South Dakota News Watch
072623-logan-storley-2.jpeg
Sports
After title bout loss, Webster's Logan Storley to headline Bellator 298 Friday at the Pentagon
3d ago
 · 
By  Matt Zimmer
SDSLittleNest.jpg
News
Senator accused of illegally pocketing COVID funds cooperating with state
3d ago
 · 
By  John Hult / South Dakota Searchlight