Hansen: Keeping focus — an everyday exercise

The theologian Reinhold Niebuhr wrote a prayer that you may know, the Serenity Prayer. The following is the full text of that prayer:

God grant me the serenity

To accept the things I cannot change;

Courage to change the things I can; and wisdom to know the difference.

‘Living one day at a time;

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying one moment at a time;

Accepting hardships as the pathway to peace;

Taking, as He did, this sinful world

As it is, not as I would have it;

Trusting that He will make all things right

If I surrender to His Will;

That I may be reasonably happy in this life

And supremely happy with Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Forever in the next.

Amen

Serenity is defined as, “the state or quality of being serene.” Serene is further defined as, “Unaffected by disturbance; calm and unruffled.

Proverbs 3: 5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge him, and he will direct your paths.”

Matthew 22:36-40: “Teacher (Jesus) which commandment in the law is the greatest?” He said to him, ‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, and with all your soul, and with all your mind.’ This is the greatest and first commandment. And a second is like it: “You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets.”

God directs us to surrender our lives and our wills to God’s care. When we face life on our own terms, we will find ourselves in trouble. We want others to change, but we don’t want to change. We think we know what is best for us, but God knows best, and when we allow God to guide us, God will show us the way. Look to Jesus and the direction God wants us to move in becomes clearer. As my friend often says, “God’s Way, not My Way!”