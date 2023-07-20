Hagen: The accountability of Mitchell baseball

One day you’re a parent hoping to contribute to community involvement.

Next, you’re navigating through the roughest waters Mitchell Baseball Association has seen yet.

That’s the position in which many members of the MBA Board of Directors now find themselves.

Activities were halted for the Mitchell Post 18 Legion team midway through the season when an investigation arose.

Quiet chatter grew into local gossip, which has ballooned to become the question echoing beyond just South Dakota ball diamonds. What exactly is going on with the Mitchell Legion baseball team?

Mitchell Republic Editor Luke Hagen

For weeks, information was understandably scarce. We always knew the matter was extremely serious because South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation and juveniles are involved. But then on Wednesday, the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office confirmed what MBA has been working through for weeks: Members of the team are being investigated for sexual assault.

Whatever allegedly happened, or whatever wrongdoing that was reported, occurred sometime between Wednesday, June 21 and Monday, June 26. It was then the team was traveling to Gillette, Wyoming, for a tournament.

The Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office, based in Rapid City, is handling the case. That means something allegedly happened when the team was traveling west. While other teams played in the Gillette tournament, Mitchell did not. It returned home and has not stepped on the ballfield since.

Legally, attorneys and state investigators will handle whether formal charges are filed. But locally, how will the MBA board handle all of this? How will this 16-member group ensure accountability moving forward?

Most of the board is made up of parents of current or former players. New members are hand-selected and voted on by the current board to help achieve the goals of Mitchell Baseball Association, which includes playing “the game of baseball in an atmosphere that promotes good sportsmanship and respect for teammates … ,” according to MBA bylaws.

This board of community members has a horribly difficult situation. It’s not fair, but that’s how it was set up by its own design. While the board’s typical jobs are to balance the checkbook, fundraise and promote baseball in our city, it now has to focus on protecting the integrity of future ball players. To do that, members need to put aside their conflicts, friendships within the teams and acknowledge there needs to be improvements in the organization.









Thus far, the board has handled the situation sensitively and has been careful with its words and actions. Charges have not been filed (as of Thursday), and it’s important not to rush to judgment before all information is available. Investigators deserve significant time, and the reputation of teenagers, young adults and coaches is on the line.

But this situation is undoubtedly serious whether or not it hits the public legal system. Because of the accusations alone, MBA has an obligation to hold itself accountable.

Mitchell baseball has been well-respected for years. Its varsity high school and Legion teams are consistently competitive and its feeder programs are filled with participants. Now, no longer should the board’s focus be on what happens between the lines but finding a way to ensure this situation is handled thoughtfully and thoroughly.

The future of baseball in Mitchell depends on how this board acts moving forward, and the community is watching.