Hagen: By horse or motorcycle, Helping with Horsepower provides therapy and inspiration

MITCHELL — It may be Sturgis week, but horsepower doesn’t mean motorcycles.

At least not to my daughter, Zoey.

Horsepower is a feeling. It’s responsibility. Riding therapy horses, her kind of horsepower, means growth for a little girl with a growth disorder.

For those who don’t know her, Zoey is 30 pounds at 5 years old. She’s small and nonverbal. But if she could talk, she’d tell anyone the amazing power of horses and how big of an impact Helping with Horsepower in Mitchell has been on her.

Zoey, the author's daughter. (Luke Hagen / Republic)

Laura Klock loves hearing about the improvements Zoey makes. Klock, this year’s grand marshal at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, is the founder of Helping with Horsepower.

The nonprofit, started in 2011, has a mission to design and implement programs that empower, encourage and inspire.

The story goes that despite growing up around motorcycles and working in the industry, Klock always had an interest in horses. She took a vacation from her job to visit Texas and become a trainer for the SpiritHorse International program. There, she worked to become a Certified Equine Assisted Therapy Instructor in which she could help people with special needs or challenges through horse riding. There was a problem, though.

“I didn’t have a horse, and I didn’t have a place to do it,” Klock via phone Monday during a break from her Sturgis obligations.

Coincidentally, a partnership with Mitchell’s Abbott House formed shortly after her training to establish the Helping with Horsepower Bike Rebuild program, which rebuilds custom motorcycles with youth. More importantly, the program shows that, “just like a motorcycle, you can repair and rebuild anything in your life with the right tools and inspiration.”

Ethan resident Laura Klock was recently selected to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 83rd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, which will take place Aug. 4 to Aug. 13. Klock is pictured on the custom motorcycle her organization Helping with Horsepower custom built as a fundraiser for the both Helping with Horsepower and the Stugis Rally Endowment Fund. Helping with Horsepower collaborated on the project with students and instructors at Mitchell Technical College. Submitted Photo

“I really thought I was on this horse path, but then this bike rebuild program happened,” she said, also noting that Helping with Horsepower this week unveiled its seventh Abbott House rebuilt bike during the rally .

Here’s where Crystal Young rides into the picture. Young, one of Zoey’s biggest advocates, needed a business mentor. Motorcycles to Klock were horses to Young, who in 2013 purchased Reclamation Ranch, an acreage southwest of Mitchell. She also became certified in horse therapy training.

So, with Klock’s guidance and support, Young and Klock launched the therapeutic riding program in 2015 and later expanded with the equine therapy program for veterans, both under the Helping with Horsepower brand.

Zoey’s work with Young and Helping with Horsepower isn’t new. Hundreds of people have benefited from horse therapy in the years since its inception. She’s excited for training days, opening her arms wide and proclaiming she gets to see the big horses. Perhaps her favorite birthday present in April was going out to the ranch.

Mitchell Republic Editor Luke Hagen (Photo by Adam Thury / Republic)

She’s gained confidence, strength and her speech has undoubtedly improved, telling “Beauty,” her regular riding partner, “Woah” and “Walk.” Her face isn’t big enough for her smile when she’s there.

And while Helping with Horsepower has been beneficial for Zoey, sharing the story of the group and her success through it is one way she can give back. That’s because the 17 horses housed at the ranch are costly ($9,000 in hay annually) and, quite frankly, Young could use more help.

As the annual Sturgis rally puts the organization’s motorcycle program at the forefront this week, its horse therapy programs could use some extra support. Helping with Horsepower needs volunteers , instructors and donations as it expands.

“I’m doing my best to keep up on all the lessons,” Young said.

There are about 80 riders and 25 volunteers who from May through September utilize Helping with Horsepower’s riding programs. Volunteers need to be at least 10 years old. And, yes, Young said they’ll be required to clean up manure.

Zoey, Crystal Young and Beauty, the horse, at Reclamation Ranch in April. (Luke Hagen / Republic)

Additionally, the ranch is starting to build a new shed that will cost about $150,000. Groundbreaking was in May, but about one-third of the funds have been raised thus far. When finished, the climate controlled facility will have handicapped accessible bathrooms, office space, act as a storm shelter and have a community garage for another bike rebuild — this one for veterans.

It’s all tied together as the organization looks to help as many people as possible, built from Klock’s love of motorcycles and Young’s love of horses.

“It’s a unique way to reach people and help them reach their goals,” Klock said. “I’m just proud of where it’s gone and how our team has grown and how it’s affected our community.”

It was just meant to be. That’s real horsepower.