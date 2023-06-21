Hagen: Are you enjoying 'As the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Turns?'

It’s like the “Young and the Restless,” or “Days of our Lives.” Just more of a wild rodeo.

Why did the professional rodeo in Mitchell, South Dakota, have to become a soap opera?

Well, there’s really a few reasons to get into a legal battle. Money and power are usually the culprits.

Sure, the groups involved may believe they were fighting over equipment, who owns what, or who has final say with our beloved annual rodeo. But when you boil this cowboy battle down, this is about the almighty buckaroo and the grasp of control.

And now that these two organizations are split beyond repair, Mitchell’s rodeo scene will be much worse off for years to come because the major parties couldn’t realize how much stronger they were together than they are now.

Here’s a quick recap of “As the Corn Palace Stampede Rodeo Turns,” starring Horseman Sports Inc., also known as HSI, and Corn Palace Stampede.

The dispute arose in May 2020 when HSI rearranged and removed arena structures on the rodeo grounds that it owns, and Corn Palace Stampede, the group that organizes the annual rodeo and events, claimed its property was damaged in the process. A trial in April eventually determined Corn Palace Stampede has the rights to its own equipment on the property, and a jury awarded the complainant group $100,000 in damages for the headaches associated with the disagreement.

After the lawsuit, with another July rodeo approaching, HSI was willing to lease the ground to CPS for this year’s event for $30,000, a significant markup from the previous annual fee. After CPS laughed at that offer, HSI decided it’s probably going to hold some type of rodeo function on its own this summer. Of course, it’s going to be held at the same place as Corn Palace Stampede’s annual rodeo, potentially using equipment that a jury ruled HSI does not own.

So CPS tattled to the judge, who eventually ruled HSI can hold a rodeo and CPS can’t mess with any of the equipment 15 days before or after the yet-to-be-determined dates. That means, if CPS doesn’t want HSI to have those much-needed bleachers, it has to pull them off the grounds soon.

What’s on today’s episode? What’s next in this thrilling saga? Who knows.

The whole story is just surprising that this type of bickering over a small-town rodeo can happen in Mitchell. It’s not hard to see this is going to carry on for quite some time. HSI has the ability to take the case to the South Dakota Supreme Court and it can certainly add fuel to the fire this summer by having a placeholder rodeo.

CPS made its intentions known that it was absolutely ready to move on from the relationship when it contracted with the city of Mitchell to lease a new piece of property. Time will tell where this all goes, but finding common ground isn’t likely to happen. That’s a shame, because the partnership of CPS and HSI was established over 50 years ago when there were people who overlapped both groups and they really cared about having a great community event.

Ultimately CPS thought it was more important to the relationship when it sued HSI. That’s where the first shots were taken, not when equipment was moved or damaged. In court, both sides acknowledged there was a handshake agreement that bonded the alliance to allow give and take. Apparently that’s not good enough in today’s world.

It’s unfortunate that the good faith of both parties has been lost to break such a strong event. Annual rodeo revenue, according to tax documents filed for CPS, show a typical year brings in north of a quarter-million dollars for the four-day event. More than $80,000 collectively is paid out each year to the event’s top placers.

It took hundreds of people and decades of work to build such a fantastic event that our community enjoyed and supported. During rodeo week, hotels were busy. Businesses saw an additional boost of revenue. Restaurants and bars had more traffic. And for most folks, it didn’t matter whether the sport of rodeo was important. Families still brought out their kids to enjoy the candy toss and see the clown; sponsors got to enjoy the evening on the historic crow’s nest with beers and brats; and people from all over the region would travel just to watch professional cowgirls and cowboys rope and ride.

While the lawsuit was pending in 2021 and 2022, a judge issued a court order to HSI and CPS to get along and hold the rodeo. It was still great. It was still successful. But after punches were thrown in the courtroom and one side was declared the winner, now everyone loses. Neither side will work with the other, and the community is left wondering if we’ll ever have a rodeo as enjoyable again.

All this over money, power and control.

Sure, this whole soap opera has been fun to follow along with, but the ending of this show is just awful.