Childs: Time to recover

Born December 15, 1915, at the Deep Creek Childs Homestead in Weston County. He liked fishing, and he loved to shoot the bull.

As a youngster, I spent a good amount of time with my Grandpa Joe Childs. He lived near four-corners Wyoming in a small boom town called Osage. The entire town littered with old steel, Ponderosa Pines, shale, cactus and cow pies — I loved it. Most of my time was spent messing around the ranch, finding a little innocent trouble, and on a few occasions, nearly dying, but barely escaping some perilous escapade that seemed like a good idea.

Like the time that I did everything I could think of to coax a cow over to the fence. Filling both hands with as much grass as I could pull, I was finally successful. As the cow ate, I climbed the corner-post of the barbed-wire fence and hopped on her back. The cow was neither impressed nor happy with my decision. Immediately she began to buck and snort, and all I could do was hold on for dear life, which lasted only seconds. My makeshift rodeo ended abruptly as I was quickly flung, hard, to the ground.

After standing around a bit, checking out the damage and trying to figure out an explanation for what’d happened, I headed back to the house. I was mostly sweat and dirt, but managed to find just a little bit of cactus and meagerly bloodied hands from the shale that broke my fall. Out west, or at least as was true with my family, reactions to this sort of problem were often handled differently than some would expect.

You see, in this particular case, there was zero chance that I’d be allowed in the house full of dirt, blood or with cactus in my leg. In addition to that, I was pretty sure that my Grandpa would be furious that I tried to ride a cow, and I was positive that he’d be mad that I couldn’t. There would be no rushing me to the ER or acute care in their beloved white ’69 Ford Maverick (the same one that got stuck in first gear on a trip from Sundance to Osage. That was 44.1 miles I’ll never forget.) Nope, this was a situation for me to handle before reaching the house. And so, there I was exhausted, in terrible condition, and in need of some time to improve my situation.

By the time I’d finished my walk back to the house, I’d already dealt with most of the cactus, and I’d shaken the dirt from my clothes. I was only left with some dried blood and a valuable education.

This past week, after realizing that summer is finally here, I’ve been reflecting on this episode. Our students are out of school, our graduates are finishing their plans for the next chapter in their lives, and our school district employees are already preparing for the next school year.

And, like the young Joe in the story, some of you may feel like you’ve been bucked off. It is possible that education may be more like a rodeo than a walk in the park—teaching kids can be harder than finding your feet as you’re hurled through the air by a crazed bovine. The vocation takes a great deal of motivation, and your (our) exhaustion is certainly understandable.

The good news, however, is you have some time to walk it off. You’ll have time to improve your situation, time to reflect on the education you received from your successes and failures. I will be the first to admit, there may be some things that could use a different approach, next time, but you don’t need to be thrown from a cow to learn that lesson.

Even amidst the challenges, we need to remember to hang onto the role we’ve played as educators. We continue to dust ourselves off and prepare for another year. As we take a moment to catch our breath during this summer break, let us also recharge our spirits and reignite the passion that brought us to this point.

Together, we overcome every buck and twist, and ensure that every student we encounter has the opportunity to thrive. The journey may be wild and unpredictable, but the rewards are immeasurable. No matter what role you have played in the education of our students, you have made a difference.

So, let us gather our strength, embrace the challenges, and continue the important work of shaping tomorrow's leaders, one rodeo ride at a time.