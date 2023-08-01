Childs: The momentum that keeps us moving forward

As a kid, I enjoyed spending time at The Hobby Shop on Jackson Boulevard. For $5, I could race a remote controlled car all-day and hang out with my friends. Saturday mornings were often reserved for a trip to The Hobby Shop, and it was during a hasty departure from home one morning, that I learned about fixies.

Leaving the house one Saturday morning, I went out behind the garage to grab my bike. It was red with a banana seat, and I realized, right away, that it had a flat tire. Without hesitation, I decided to take my mom’s cruiser instead. The tires were aired up, and the flashy white bike was only slightly less cool than mine.

Pedaling from the seat of the cruiser, I quickly transitioned to a standing position and began stomping each pedal with all of my 103 pounds of body weight. What I lacked in size I made up for in energy, so I didn’t even consider slowing until just a moment before the sharp corner ahead of the main road into town. It was then that I realized my mom’s cruiser was a fixie, a single-gear bicycle with no freewheel.

Without a freewheel, the bicycle pedals and cranks just kept turning with force. In my case, with the speed I had going into it, I was quite convinced that I was facing certain death. So, I sat down on the seat and lifted my feet into the air while the pedals continued whipping past my toes with vicious speed.

If you have ever found yourself in a situation similar to this, you may know that there are only a few options, and I had to make a choice quickly. Running through them in my head, I decided on the following risks: 1. Wedge my foot between the tire and the front forks of the bicycle (issues: head first over the handlebars, possibly lose my foot, or both); 2. Look for a spot to crash (issues: possibly unconsciousness, or folding the front rim of your bike into a taco, or both); 3. Get your feet back onto those pedals and work like heck to slow down (issues: bloody shins, or broken legs, or probably both).

Without much indecision, I aimed for the lilac bushes in the corner of Mrs. Nickel’s yard. When I hit the shrubs, my bike stopped, but I did not. I slowed down but didn’t stop until hitting the lawn on the other side of the lilacs. My injuries were minor, and they healed. My mom’s cruiser, however, died that day.

Luckily, for the purpose of this story, you don’t need to have any real understanding of angular momentum and flywheels. The principle that each of us know, and some of you because of your similar struggles with a fixie, is that when you take the time and energy to build momentum, it is very difficult to stop. This is similar to the work we do in the Mitchell School District.

Due to the focused attention and energy of our educators, we are able to produce a drive that is continually moving us forward. The district remains committed to forging strong positive relationships within each of our schools and our community. We do this because we know that those interactions will lead to improved attendance. Attendance is a determining factor in academic success, and regular attendance allows students to fully participate in classroom activities and discussions. As well, students have a place to interact with their peers, teachers, coaches and advisers. Regular attendance helps build social skills, fosters teamwork and leads to higher academic achievement.

Academic success often instills confidence and a sense of personal fulfillment. This self-assurance can drive individuals to pursue ambitious goals and seize opportunities they might have otherwise hesitated to pursue. Scholarship opportunities, extracurricular opportunities, employment experience, and access to resources for learning, at a minimum these increased opportunities lead to wider range of meaningful connections and collaboration. An avenue for sharing skills and expertise, and the chance to gain knowledge through relationships. Achievement helps to forge a strong sense of camaraderie.

Each strategic focus building on the next — relationships, attendance, achievement, opportunity, relationships, attendance, achievement … and the momentum grows. Realizing the importance of this helps us maintain stability for continued progress. And, just like young Joe on the cruiser, we recognize that the momentum we build can be nearly impossible to stop.