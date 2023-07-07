Childs: Please, thank you and I love you

I expect that it is an act of whole-hearted generosity. The profession, the life of an educator, allows a living to be made of giving freely to others — giving the best of yourself. I’ve heard it likened to a candle: it consumes itself to light the way for others. And, if that weren’t enough, the life of an educator is also eternal. I learned that from my great-grandmother.

In 1915, by covered wagon from northern California, my great-grandmother found her way to South Dakota. She was 10 years old when she made the trip, and she could still tell you the details 80 years later. Once settled, she went on to attend and then graduated from Spearfish Normal School, now known as Black Hills State University. Upon graduation, she went on to become the president of the Little Missouri Homemakers Club, a member of Buttons and Bows Club, she served in Pine Cone Chapter #41. Most notably, however, my great-grandmother was a teacher.

From the start, she was my teacher. Although I never met her in the classroom or the school hallway, I did spend a great deal of time with her. Living in the same town offered the convenience of being a bike ride away from her house. And, just as you’d expect from any fine educator, great-grandma taught you the rules at her house. One lesson that I’ll never forget was telephone etiquette.

There was a time, before the handiness (or the headache) of cellphones, when a landline was required for any telephone call. This meant that, as a kid anyway, you had to ask permission to use the phone. It also meant that more often than not, your conversation was in the company of an adult. Great-grandma’s house was no different.

I believe that anyone wanting to use the phone at great-grandma’s house had to follow her rules. The rules were nonnegotiable, and I can still hear them, just as they were recited, in the sound of her voice, "Please, thank you, and I love you." They were that simple and that straightforward. If you wanted the phone, you’d agree to the rules: 1. You must say, "Please." It didn’t matter who answered the phone, you must use the word please. 2. Say, "Thank you." Again, it didn’t matter who was on the other end or the nature of the call. 3. Say, "I love you." This was terribly difficult when you were talking to someone that didn’t understand your situation.

During my first few years as a teacher and coach, the kids still didn’t have cellphones. This necessitated the need for a landline. So, I took it upon myself to instigate great-grandma’s rules. As the bus rolled to a stop, after returning from an out-of-town competition, I’d remind them to come on inside if they needed to use the phone to call for a ride. One by one, they’d file into the office of the school, and I’d remind them of the three rules. You can use the phone, but you’ve got to say, "Please, thank you, and I love you." Either that, or you could walk home. I can still hear the groans when an older sibling would answer, and they’d be left with professing their love. Hilarious.

This practice went on for years, and I’d imagine several hundred students followed those three rules that had been imposed, to me, over 40 years ago. And because I guarantee some of those frequent callers still remember the rules, those kids believed they were my rules.

It was certain that my great-grandmother was an impactful teacher. In fact, her lessons is still influencing behavior today. Lessons that have been passed on to others. Lessons like the rules for using the phone — lessons of politeness. It is also true that she was incredibly wise. The changes she’d lived through had offered her a chance at unfathomable perspective. Traveling by covered wagon, later by automobile, and witnessing the first space launch. All that, and she still understood the importance of please, thank you, and I love you.

It doesn’t happen with much frequency anymore but when it does, I’d encourage you to give it a try. The next time a kid wants to borrow the phone, teach them the rules. I promise it’ll make you smile and not just because of the agony it causes an eye-rolling kid, but because it’s a treasured lesson.