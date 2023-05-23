William F. “Bill” Wethor

Wethor, William C. (Lt.Col., USAF, Ret.) 1-19-1960 - 5-19-2023

Preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Emelda Wethor; sister, Karen Bartel. Survived by his children, Mary (Tim) Chavez and Gabrielle (Scott Poulin) Wethor; 2 grandsons, William and Emmett Chavez; siblings, Judy (Bob) Bradwish, Shirley (Dave) Leuth, Dan (Kelsey) Wethor and Linda (Dale) Bartel; his extended family and many good friends.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 11:00 am at St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church with interment at 2:30pm in Omaha National Cemetery. VISITATION with the family begins Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after 5:00pm at the Bellevue Chapel with a WAKE service at 7:00pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Matthew the Evangelist Catholic Church.

