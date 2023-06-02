Wallace Stirling, 79, of Parkston, SD passed away at Avera St. Benedict Hospital on May, 29, 2023. Funeral mass will be held Friday, June 2, 2023 at 10:30am. Visitation will be held one hour prior to mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Parkston. Arrangements have been entrusted to Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Parkston. Wallace was born to Wallace and Frances (Gukeisen) Stirling on April 27, 1944. Wallace worked 40+ years for the Hutchinson County Highway Department where he quickly became a Foreman after starting. Wallace was proud of his family, shared his birthday with his Grandson Gavin, provided daily weather updates, was quick to help his neighbors and cared for his lawn and garden meticulously. He could often be found watching Gun Smoke while eating ice cream or baking his famous brownies. Wallace would always remind everyone to “Get home before dark.”

Those left to mourn his are his children, Wanda Stirling, Chad Stirling (special friend Allison York), Corey (Joy) Stirling, and Hilary Mayer (Scott Craig). Grandchildren include Kyla, Tanner, Amber, Austin, Hope, Ashton, and Gavin. Great Grandchildren Brielle and Carter. Wallace’s sisters, Phyllis Stirling (Bane) and Nancy Stenson (Stan), and brother Vinson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two infant brothers, brother Richard Stirling, and a nephew, Paul.