Vivian Jacobs

Vivian Elinor (Bradwisch) Jacobs, 87 of Spearfish, SD passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on June 18, 2023 at Spearfish Canyon Healthcare.

Vivian was born on the family farm on August 26, 1935 in White Lake, SD to Arthur and Allanora “Lover” Bradwisch.

She attended country and public school in White Lake, SD. Vivian then attended General Beadle State Teachers College (Dakota State) in Madison, SD and received her BA Teachers Degree. She furthered her education at Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, SD.

Vivian pursued her passion and taught elementary children for over 30 years, including a one room country school in Aurora County SD, Mitchell Public schools, Mitchell, SD, Aurora Center SD, Atwater, MN, Piedmont, SD and 17 years in Spearfish, SD. She retired from teaching in 1996.

Vivian and Howard most enjoyed spending time with their cherished children, grandkids and great-grandkids. They had many adventures camping, boating and taking car trips with very detailed routes and maps and playing cards. They were proud members of the Centennial Roamers Good Sam Camping Club.

Vivian and Howard were married for over 61 years before his passing in 2019. They were members of Our Saviors Lutheran Church since moving to Spearfish in 1974. She was a member of the Mary Circle and WELCA. Members of this circle were very special to her. She was also proud to have volunteered with the Lookout Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and Spearfish Food Pantry.

Vivian is survived by her son, Curt and wife Lois Jacobs, daughter Dawn and husband Mike Wood, all of Spearfish, SD; grandchildren Mark and Abby Jacobs, Kelsey and Cody Nilson, Alicia and Brad Kirksey, and Mandi and Orin Schulze; great-grandchildren Wace, Jett and Kati Jacobs and Hannah, Jaxon and Levi Kirksey. She is also survived by her brother, Don “Butch” and his wife Leanne, Loomis, SD, sister Yvonne Weeldreyer, Rochester, MN and brother William Bradwisch, Farmington, UT.

Vivian was preceded in death by her husband Howard, parents Art & Lover, and beloved great- granddaughter, Jadyn Kirksey.

A memorial service with family present was held on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home. Funeral services were held on Monday, June 26, 2023, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD. A burial followed at Black Hills National Cemetery where she will be eternally reunited with Howard. Memorials can be made in her memory to Our Saviors Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com