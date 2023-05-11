Vernon Sip

Vernon J. Sip passed away Wednesday morning, May 10, 2023 at his home at Angelhaus in Yankton, SD. Funeral services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Wagner at 11:00 A.M on May 15th. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery on the Delmont Road east of Wagner with military honors. A visitation will be held from 5-7pm on May 14th at the United Methodist Church in Wagner. Peters Funeral Home of Wagner is in charge of arrangements.

Vernon John Sip was born to John and Myrtle (Nelson) Sip on the family farm on April 21, 1934, the third of four children.

Vernon graduated from Wagner High School in 1952, after which he enlisted in the Army in 1954. He was very proud of his family, service to his country, his National Guard family and his family farm. Vernon was happy to make the rank of Sargent Major and retired after 40 years of service. He continued his love for his country by being an active member of the American Legion. He was elected State Commander for the American Legion in 2001-2002.

Other interests included the American Karate Association where he earned his black belt in 1985 and his social hours at Booms in Wagner and Welton, AZ with friends. Vernon was a welcoming and friendly individual. There was nothing brighter than Vernon’s smile and the kindness he brought to everyone he met.

Vernon was married to Judith (Ghyselink) Sip for 40 years and they raised four children: Patricia Auch (Dale)-Magnolia MN, Lisa Schoenfelder (Paul)-Wagner, SD, Lori Cerny-Dorchester, NE and Steven John Sip-deceased. Vernon is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, many beloved nieces and nephews, great- nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews as well as a wealth of friends that Vernon has had over the years.

Preceding him in death were his parents, John and Myrtle Sip, wife Judith, sisters Marcene Blaha and Shirley Eitemiller, brother Burnell Sip, son Steven Sip and grandsons Paul John Auch and Kyle Cerny.