Jan. 27, 1935 - June 17, 2023

MILBANK, S.D. - The Rev. Donald Reynen, 88, Milbank, formerly Mitchell, S.D., died Saturday, June 17, in St. Williams Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, June 25, at Bittner Funeral Chapel in Mitchell. A funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 26, at First Presbyterian Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell.

Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.