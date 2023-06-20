Suzanne Korzan, 85, Mitchell, SD died Sunday, June 18, 2023. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday, June 22 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Will Funeral Chapel.

Suzanne Mary Korzan was born September 17, 1937 in Mitchell, SD. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Mitchell and attended the College of Saint Teresa in Winona, Minnesota.

During the course of teaching at a one-room country school in Brule County (Kimball, SD) Suzanne met and married a local farmer and rancher, Floyd Korzan. They had five children and Suzanne’s days revolved around caring for her family, cooking, sewing, and teaching piano lessons.

Suzanne would later move back to Mitchell and happily pursue her bohemian lifestyle and hobbies. She joined a band and learned to play the banjo, rode her bicycle around town, read at the library, went to rummage sales, and tended her flower gardens.

Suzanne’s retirement dream of traveling to Jerusalem to study the roots of her religion, touring the gardens of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello, and spending part of a summer in San Francisco would ultimately come true.

As her health failed, Suzanne kept reading and doing crossword puzzles to keep her mind sharp. She had a quick wit, and recently commented that an aunt of hers was the prettiest girl in town. Then she smiled and noted that it was a small town :)

Suzanne is preceded in death by her parents (Margaret and John Kotrba), husband (Floyd Korzan), two siblings (Joe Kotrba and Joanne Shultz) and one daughter (Mary Monica Korzan). Her remaining family includes two sisters (Marcia Lahens and Camilla Kotrba), three sons (Joe, Mathias and Charlie Korzan), one daughter (Margaret Korzan), and her 14 grandchildren.