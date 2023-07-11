Shirley Wuertzer, 75, of Mitchell, SD, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Avera Brady Health and Rehab in Mitchell. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 12, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Mitchell. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Shirley Jean Wuertzer was born to Elmer and Anna (Bohr) Wuertzer on November 25th, 1947. She attended Sacred Heart Grade School through the 8th grade and Parkston Public High School, and graduated in 1966. Shirley then went to Stewarts School of Cosmetology and graduated in 1967. Shirley then started working for Stewarts Salon and managed the salon for several years. Shirley then ventured out on her own and was a hairstylist for 25 years. In 1992, she went to work at St. Joseph Hospital (Avera Queen of Peace) in environmental services and retired in 2012.

Shirley was a sister, aunt, and a dear friend to many people. Shirley was known for always being the first to be there to offer a helping hand to others. Shirley had an infectious laugh and smile, that many people will remember her by. Shirley spent her spare time with her family and her many friends. She enjoyed reading, gardening, cooking, and the numerous cats she had throughout the years.

Survivors include her sister, Rosemary (Glenn) Redman of Menno, SD; five nieces, Dawn Redman of Menno, SD, Julie Hofer of Valley Springs, SD, Nicole Redman, Sioux Falls, SD, Jennifer (Mike) Rechnagel of Sioux Falls, SD, and Heather (David) Krueger of Arlington, MN; and seven great nieces and nephews, Hannah and Noah Hofer, Maxwell, Addison and Sadi Rechnagel, Adianna and Jayden Krueger. Shirley is also survived by many dear friends and cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Elmer and Ann Weurtzer, sister Joann Wuertzer, brother Lyle Wuertzer and sister-in-law Brenda Kaufman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s; St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105, or the Mitchell Area Safe House; Mitchell Area Safe House 1809 N Wisconsin St. Mitchell, SD 57301.

Shirley’s family requests that you give the gift of love to those in your life. Hug them while you can and tell them how much they mean to you every single day. And special thanks to the Avera Brady Rehab personnel for taking care of Shirley so well.