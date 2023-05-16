Shirley Wolter, 85, of Woonsocket, SD passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Westkota Manor in Wessington Springs. Funeral services were Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wessington Springs. Visitation with a prayer service was Monday, May 15, 2023 at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial in Restlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Huron, SD.Grateful for having shared her life are: Stuart (Mary) Wolter, rural Woonsocket; Lowell Wolter, rural Wessington Springs; Kyle (deceased) (Jamie) Wolter, rural Wessington Springs; Perry (deceased) (Barb) Wolter, Perry, Iowa; Joel Wolter, rural Woonsocket, 15 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Milton, her sons, Kyle, and Perry, her parents, and all of her siblings.

Please see www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit.