Shirley Ackman, 89, of Mitchell passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. A visitation will be from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Will Funeral Chapel; a prayer service with a time of sharing will be at 6:30 PM. She is survived by her children Bob Ackman (Mary Mckillop), Deb Ackman, and Roxie Ackman all of Mitchell SD. Also by 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. And by one spoiled rotten dog, Paco.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lorenzo and Mamie, her husband, Ron, her sons Robin Ackman, and Scott Ackman, and daughter in law Joyce, and by a great grand daughter, Ashley. see www.willfuneralchapel.com for full obit