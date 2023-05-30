Sheila Davis, 33, of Brookings, SD, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Brookings. A Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 3, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Sheila Rae Davis was born June 3, 1989 in Rapid City, SD, to Diana Lynn Davis. She lived in Rapid City until moving to Sioux Falls, SD in June 2002. Sheila attended Patrick Henry Middle School and Washington High School in Sioux Falls, SD. She was a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 2007. Sheila received her Bachelor of Science degree from Colorado Technical University, Sioux Falls, SD, December 2011, majoring in Criminal Justice, Human Services Concentration. She went on to receive her Master of Arts in School Counseling from the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD, May 2017.

Sheila was employed by the Brookings School District where she was a School Counselor for 4th grade students at the Camelot Intermediate School.

Sheila was an avid reader and movie buff. She enjoyed watching US Women’s Soccer along with other professional sports. Sheila loved being big sister to Lucy and Ali and many foster children who were in the Davis home. Sheila loved camping, hiking Palisades State Park, playing board games, taking family trips, and visiting with family. Sheila’s passion was working with children, and she was dedicated to helping students be successful in their education.

Sheila is survived by her mother, Diana Davis of Sioux Falls; sisters, Lucy and Ali of Sioux Falls; grandfather, Earl Davis of Mitchell; lifelong friend, Megan Bell; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Sheila was preceded in death by her grandmother, Viola Davis, in 2017.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Foster Network, Sioux Falls, SD.