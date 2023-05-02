Sheila Boulais

Sheila Kay Boulais was born on January 24, 1943 to Harvey and Eleanor (Arndt) Tvedt in Pipestone, Minnesota. After living in several towns throughout the Midwest, Sheila’s family settled back in Pipestone where she graduated from Pipestone High School and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith. In 1961, Sheila was united in marriage to Arnold “Sonny” Boulais and the couple moved to Madison, South Dakota. To this union, four children were born, Terry, Tammy, Steven, and David before the marriage dissolved in 1969. Sheila later met Dwayne Florian Hohn, and welcomed three more children, Michael, Angie, and Michelle. Sheila’s greatest blessings were her family. She loved her country school, enjoyed riding the transit, and had a passion for WWE wrestling. And of course, she loved her Dr. Pepper. In the early hours of April 20, 2023 Sheila passed away peacefully at the age of 80 years, 2 months, and 27 days. Blessed be her memory.

Sheila is lovingly remembered by her children, Terry (Cheryl) Boulais of Lincoln, NE, Tammy (Larry) Haak of Urbandale, IA, David Boulais of Knoxville, IA, Michael Hohn of Pipestone, MN, Michelle (Mike) Brown, of Holstein, IA; grandchildren, Heather Boulais, Rachel (Greg) Suhr, Summer Boulais, Christopher Haak, Tasha (Mark) Dunn, and Jordan (Britt) Whipple; great-grandchildren, Karissa Suhr, Kinley Dunn, Ava Dunn, Nora Dunn, Jayden Whipple, and Alayna Whipple; siblings, Lynn (Lisa) Tvedt of Wentworth, SD and Diane Tvedt of Chester, SD; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. She was preceded in death by her infant daughter Angie Hohn; son Steven Boulais; infant granddaughter Maggie Prinsen; parents Harvey and Eleanor Tvedt; sister Ardie Gum; brother Larry Tvedt; and her grandparents John and Annie (Lakeman) Arndt and Holden and Mabel Tvedt.