Seth Myers, 42, of Eagle Lake, MN formerly of Mitchell, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Wednesday, April 26, at First United Methodist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5-7:00 PM at Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Seth Andrew Myers was born August 6, 1980, to James and Cheryl (Baldwin) Myers in Mitchell, SD. Seth graduated from Mitchell High School in 1999. In his youth, Seth enjoyed playing baseball and played on the Amateur team in Mitchell.

Seth married Caroline Feldman in 2006, in which he gained a daughter, Emma Feldman. Together they had two more children, Piper and Kirby. He loved his children more than anything.

He worked for D&E Vending in Mitchell and later for American Garage Door. Seth also worked for Iverson Chrysler Center for several years, and was a key to the Stampede Rodeo float success. Seth enjoyed woodworking, music, and dressing up, whether it was for the parade or his favorite holiday, Halloween.

Seth is survived by his children, Emma Feldman, Piper Myers, and Kirby Myers; brothers, Jason and Mike Myers; aunts, Pam Durst, Bonnie Kasten, and Linda Baldwin; cousins, Erick (Teri) Durst and Stephanie; and multiple nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.