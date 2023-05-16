Scott Schmiedt, 68, of Woonsocket passed away April 14, 2023, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. His Memorial service will be held Saturday May 20, 2023, 11:30 AM at the Spirit of Faith Church in Woonsocket. A private burial will be held later.

Scott Ray Schmiedt was born February 6, 1955, to Eugene and Patricia (Clark) Schmiedt. He attended school in Woonsocket and Mitchell Vo Tech. Scott was also a member of the SD National Guard.

Scott worked several jobs including the family farm, oil fields in Gillette, WY, and Hopkins Honey of Woonsocket. He also worked various jobs in Mitchell with Superior Janitorial, Trail King and Twin City Fan. His most recent position was with Olson Farms of Woonsocket.

Scott enjoyed helping others and was involved with multiple AA clubs in the area. He was mechanically inclined and loved building as well as racing cars and riding motorcycles. Hunting and riding horses were also favorite pastimes during his life.

Scott is survived by his parents, brothers Dan of Mesa AZ, Bruce (Kandy) of Woonsocket, Rod (Balinda) of Oacoma and sister Tami Dammann of Mitchell as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by grandparents, son Scotty, and a niece Amy Dammann.

Arrangements by Basham Funeral Home, Woonsocket.