Russell LaVern “Vern” Knutson

May 8, 1929 - April 14, 2023. Vern passed away peacefully in Parker, CO at the age of 93. Services to be held June 3, 2023 at New Home Lutheran Church, Mitchell, SD at 2PM. Graveside service to follow at New Home Cemetery. For full obituary, see pfh-co.com

