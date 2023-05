Jan. 25, 1937 - April 29, 2023

MITCHELL, S.D. - Rose Bies, 86, Mitchell, S.D., died Saturday, April 29, in her home under hospice care.

Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 3 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mitchell. A luncheon will follow. Burial will be 2 p.m. Wednesday in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Salem, S.D.

Arrangements by Kinzley Funeral Home.