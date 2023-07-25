Roger Klock, 81, of Mitchell, SD, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell. Funeral services will be 10:30 AM Thursday, July 27, at Northridge Baptist Church in Mitchell. Burial will be at Emery Community Cemetery in Emery. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 26, from 5-7:00 PM at the church with a 6:00 PM prayer service. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Roger Fred Klock was born on April 2, 1942 to Fred and Loretta Klock in Emery, South Dakota. He was involved in Track and Football while attending Emery High School. His mom Loretta (Fowler) Klock passed when he was just 13 years old and his father Fred Klock passed away when he was just 23 years old. His stepmom Lucille (Triebwasser) Klock continued to support his family until her passing in 1999.

Roger took over the Pioneer Seed Corn sales for the Emery area when his father Fred passed in 1965 and carried the torch for that brand for 50 years until his retirement. He was preceded in his efforts by his grandfather George Klock who started the three generations of seed corn sales, all under the Pioneer brand. Terry Hanssen of Emery who was a long-time employee of Roger’s is now holding that business.

Roger worked for E.D. “Hit” Mayer of Emery at Mayer Oil who supplied tractor tires, fuel, LP gas, oil changes and more to the Emery area clients right out of high school. He then bought the business on a contract for deed from E.D. Mayer in 1974. Roger told “Hit” he would take all the after hours calls and holiday fuel deliveries in an effort to support his young family. “Hit” became much like a second father and business mentor to Roger throughout the years.

Everyone knew of his love for cool cars and motorcycles since his high school days. Roger was famous for knowing where and what was available all around the area in used or new cars. He made many trips to Sturgis motorcycle rally, Daytona and there was never a shortage of 750 Hondas in the driveway back in the day. His passion for Emery and the surrounding communities found Roger serving on the boards of many entities to provide his knowledge and experience.

Most well know for his “save the day” efforts in blizzards to provide fuel, get vehicles unstuck or people to safety through his team at R-K Oil. Roger fed into the lives of many young farmers whom he became friends with at fuel deliveries and the occasional Tootsie Roll or Dum-Dum lollipop from under the gas truck seat. His relationships continued until his passing as he was always ready to listen and provide advice on cars to tires, or seed corn.

He is survived by his wife, Linda of Mitchell; four children, Brian (Vanessa) of Mitchell, SD, Chad (Jill) of Arcadia, Arizona, Troy (Kristina) of Arcadia, Arizona, and Tony (Amy) of Rapid City, SD; grandchildren, Erika, Karlee, Ashyln, Kargo, Cruise, Chase, Tatum, Sydney, Maxwell, Mason, Matt and Miles; sister Rhonda (Klock) Kooiman of Elk point; and his nieces, Lori, Allison and Jennifer Sather and their families.