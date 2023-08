Oct. 17, 1925 - July 28, 2023

LAKE ANDES, S.D. - Robert Soukup, 97, Wagner, S.D., died Friday, July 28, in Lake Andes Senior Living Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a rosary and wake at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 1, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Wagner. A funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at the church. Burial with military honors will be in the church cemetery.

Arrangements by Peters Funeral Home in Wagner.