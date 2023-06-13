Robert “Bob” Geuther

Robert “Bob” Lee Geuther, age 91, of Mt. Vernon, SD died surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Avera McKenna Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Friday, June 16, 2023 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Plankinton, SD with burial at the Delmont City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday at the Will Funeral Chapel.

He is survived by his three daughters, Julia (Kevin) Johnsen, Redfield, SD, Collette (Ron) Briggs, Plankinton, SD, Eva (Alan) Schroeder, Mt. Vernon, SD; his grandchildren, Amber (Will) Traube, Nick Briggs, Jeff (Natalie) Briggs, Roman (Amanda) Briggs, Josalyn Schroeder, and Wyatt Schroeder; his great grandchildren, Alastair, Isaiah, Ophelia, Katlyn (Chris), Carter, Isabella; a brother, Jerry Geuther, Delmont, SD.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Geuther; his parents; sisters, Ilene (Wallace) Peters, Arles Geuther; brothers, Lloyd Geuther, Raymond Geuther Jr., Sidney Geuther; a grandson, Jeremy Johnsen and a granddaughter-in-law, Kimberly Briggs.

For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.