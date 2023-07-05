Richard L Dolan

Richard Leonard Dolan died just short of his 80th birthday, on June 20, 2023, after a brief illness in Mesa, Arizona. Rick had been a long-time resident of Mesa, after working with Merrill Lynch in Albuquerque, NM. He graduated from Notre Dame High, Mitchell, SD, in 1961, where he starred as a halfback in football. He went on to obtain degrees in Math and Physics, from the University of South Dakota, followed by a Master’s Degree at USD in 1967. While at USD, Rick was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Upon graduation, Rick proudly followed his father’s example and served in the US Army, attaining the rank of Captain.

Third child of Mary (Engler) and Buell Dolan, Rick was born in Plainfield, Illinois, on July 7, 1943. The family moved to Carpenter, Hoven and Parkston, eventually settling in Mitchell, SD, where Rick spent the majority of his formative years. Rick married his high school sweetheart, Constance (Connie) Vance after their graduation from USD. Upon Connie´s death from cancer in her fifties, Rick never remarried, and embraced his role as beloved son, brother and uncle. Despite years of chronic back pain diminishing his physical mobility, he loved staying involved with everyone’s lives, through regular communication and receiving visitors. The challenges he faced never diminished his strong faith and positive outlook on life, one of the many characteristics for which he was beloved and respected.

Rick’s siblings included Terry Dolan (deceased spouse of Mary Ann Mechtenberg Dolan); Jacqui Miller (spouse of Vern Miller); Michael Dolan (spouse of Nancy Chicoine Dolan); David Dolan (spouse of Vickie Crawford Dolan); and Robert Kim Dolan (deceased). Further, Rick is survived by five nieces, seven nephews, nine grandnieces and twelve grand nephews.

Rick will be interred along side his parents and brother Kim in Calvary Cemetery, in Mitchell, SD.