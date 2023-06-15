Richard “Dick” Klingaman, 85, of Mitchell, SD, died Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell. A private family funeral service was at First Lutheran Church in Mitchell. A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be at 11:30 AM Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell with a Celebration of Life to follow at EXIT Realty in Mitchell. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Richard Allan Klingaman was born on July 23, 1937 to Florence Myra Klingaman (Chase) and Charles W. Klingaman at Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, South Dakota. He was a large baby and grew to be a big man.

He grew up in Mitchell except for one year (1946) spent in Rapid City, SD. He went to school but preferred to be outside having adventures. He told tales of building a raft to cross Dry Run Creek down by the railroad, jumping off railroad bridges, coming home with bloody noses, climbing around construction sites, swimming across the lake with his buddies, or sneaking out after dark to pick and eat apples (all unbeknownst to his parents).

He was always protective of his younger sister, Kay. One time they walked home in a very bad blizzard with Dick breaking trail for his 5-year-old sister all the way home. As a teenager, he told her places she shouldn’t go and things she should not do. He was a great big brother.

He went to Mitchell Senior High school and graduated in 1955. He played multiple sports as a teenager including basketball, football, golf, and track and field. He excelled at football and accepted a scholarship at the University of Nebraska. As a 6’ 5” college freshman, he was one of 19 freshmen out of over 100 to move up to the varsity team where he played as an offensive lineman. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. He remained a staunch Cornhusker fan to the end, rarely missing a game and sporting his Nebraska swag.

As a new graduate, he worked in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Dallas, Texas before returning to his hometown of Mitchell. Here he worked with his father, Charles Klingaman, for many years at North Central Seed Company and went on to run the business with his son, Kleve. He also spent many hours working on the family farm outside of Mitchell, tending cattle, pigs and crops. It was in Mitchell at a party held at the family lake house that he met his future wife, Karyn Reitz. He called her about a year later (yes, a year) and the rest is history. He and Karyn were married on November 7, 1964. Their children Susan and Kleve were born a few years later.

He loved nature, fishing, and hunting and could be found fishing year-round and hunting ducks, geese, pheasants, and deer every fall. His love of hunting and fishing continued into his later years. He enjoyed the sport as well as the social aspect and maintained many close friendships with his hunting and fishing friends. He was active in conservation efforts at his farms whether it was planting crops for the wild birds, or planting tree belts, or restocking the pheasant populations.

He helped in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts for many years as a scout leader. He loved to camp and took his family on many a camping trip, often to the Missouri River or the Blacks Hills. They camped across the country traveling to California and back visiting the National Parks on three different occasions.

He was involved in the Masons and the Shriners, raising money every year to support the children’s hospitals. He worked many years at the Shrine Circus. He was a member of the Moose Lodge.

He was a role model for his children, instilling the values of hard-work, perseverance, and honesty. He was positive and uncomplaining with a motto of “It’s always a good day.” He was kind, always generous, and had a good sense of humor, often cracking himself up with his own jokes. He was a great supporter of his children’s activities attending many football and basketball games, wrestling matches, and band and choir concerts. He encouraged them to continue with higher education.

He loved his wife, Karyn, and became her primary caregiver when she fell ill. They were married for 44 years. He also spent a lot of quality time with his grandchildren Chase, Andy, Alex, Ava, and Cyrus. He took the older boys on trips to the Black Hills, fishing and hunting and assisted with childcare when they were small. He taught Ava and Cyrus how to fish and how to play poker.

He is survived by his daughter, Susan Klingaman; son, Kleve Klingaman, daughter-in-law, Tonya Klingaman; grandchildren, Chase Klingaman (Katie), Andy Klingaman (Emma), Alex Klingaman (Sydney), Ava Estilaei, and Cyrus Estilaei; and sister, Kay Drew.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Karyn, and his parents.