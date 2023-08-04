Rich Linke, 70, of Woonsocket, SD went to his heavenly home on July 27, 2023 after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family at home on hospice care.

Richard L. Linke was born November 23, 1952 at the Methodist Hospital in Mitchell, SD to Helen (Smith) and A. Lloyd Linke. He grew up on the family farm. He attended Cuthbert Grade School through fifth grade and then went to Woonsocket where he graduated in 1971. Rich attended college one year at Dakota State and then returned to his home roots to farm.

Rich and Vicki Berg were married on November 25, 1972 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Woonsocket and celebrated their 50th Anniversary last year. They were blessed with three children: Jay, Lisa, and Jenna.

Rich lived an active and full life. While in high school he was Homecoming Chief, named to the First Team All State 9 man Football, started on the State B Basketball 1971 Tournament Team, and qualified for the State Track Meet.

Trapshooting was another sport Rich excelled at. He won numerous state titles as Sub-Junior, Junior, and Mens in singles, doubles, and handicap. Rich competed at the Grand National in Ohio many times. His best finish was tying for first in the Men’s Handicap. Also, Rich looked forward to the fall with hunting pheasants, ducks, and geese.

Rich’s favorite sport of all time was baseball and his favorite team was the New York Yankees. He started in Little League and went on to play amateur baseball until the age of 46. Rich’s love of the game has been passed down to his descendants. His three children and 5 of his 6 grandchildren (the youngest at 4 will start softball next year) have played on or are currently on baseball/softball teams. Rich also coached son, Jay, in Legion baseball and daughter, Jenna, on their traveling girls’ softball team, Woony.

A big part of Rich’s farming was spent in the melon business. It was a family business started by his mother’s Smith grandparents in 1912. The family celebrated 100 years raising melons in 2012.

Rich and Vicki started the tradition of family trips to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Great times and wonderful memories were created on those many trips.

Rich was baptized and confirmed at Cuthbert United Methodist Church. He was a member of Spirit of Faith Lutheran Methodist Church in Woonsocket. A private immediate family only memorial service will be held at a later date. Any memorial gifts in Rich’s memory are to be directed to the building fund of Spirit of Faith PO Box 535 Woonsocket, SD 57385.

Rich is survived by his wife, Vicki L. (Berg); children and spouses, Jay (Wendy) Linke of Mitchell, Lisa (Dustin) Budde of Sioux Falls, and Jenna, (Patrick) Marler of Mitchell; grandchildren: Haley, Jacey, Macey, Delaney, Connor, and Claire; brother, Jim Linke of Woonsocket; sister, Barb (Mark Clayton) of Yankton; niece, Bobbi Clayton of Sioux Falls; sister-in-law, Joyce Brown of Rapid City; sister and brother in-laws, Janis and Tom Weatherford of LaDora, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and A. Lloyd Linke; sister, Susan Linke; aunt, Rose Linke; niece, Natty Clayton; parents in-law, Ruth and Vernon Berg; and brother-in-law, Mark Berg.