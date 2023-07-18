Reinhold “Mike” Meinke

Reinhold “Mike” Emil Meinke, son of Ervin and Klara (Kilber) Meinke, was born on April 11, 1943, in Storla, South Dakota. He grew up in Mitchell, South Dakota and graduated from high school in 1961. He was united in marriage to Bennetta McAllister. She passed and he married Diana Pitkin. To this union 3 children were born: Rod, Ryan and Rusty.

Mike had a passion for driving truck. He did this for over 40 years. He was one to visit with anyone he knew. You knew if he’d stop and talk to you that you would be talking for a good while. He was an avid foodie, loved scouting out tasty food joints and meals. Mike was interested in his German heritage and had a love for Polka music. He was seen at any fundraiser around the Minden Community. Mike loved supporting the local organizations. Above all, he loved his family and was a very dedicated father, grandpa and brother.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Mike passed away at the Good Samaritan Society in Red Oak, Iowa, having attained the age of 80 years, 2 months and 23 days. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives Bennetta and Diana; son Ryan; siblings Otto, Dale and Carol.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons Rodney Meinke (Roxanne Mick) of Arispe, Iowa; Rusty Meinke (Jennifer Barnes) of Red Oak, Iowa; 7 grandchildren: Christopher Mick of Creston, Iowa, Zach Swanson of Harlan, Iowa, Stephanie Mick (Steven Pickrell) of Creston, Iowa, Jason VanNordstrand of Minden, Iowa, Alisha and Rhianna Meinke, and Clara Meinke of Red Oak, Iowa; numerous great-grandchildren; sister Ann Johnson of Mitchell, South Dakota; other family and many friends.

An 11:00 AM funeral service was held on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca with Pastor Bonnie Dollen officiating. Kyle Arnold, Ken McDermott, Jon Krohn, Josh Dau, Josh Kohl, Jake Nelson and Willie VanNordstrand served as casket bearers. Interment was held at the Minden Cemetery in Minden, Iowa.

Pauley Jones Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.